Perkins Set To Knock Off HEARTS HBJ Shield Appearance Record

The Auckland HEARTS welcome in 2022 with a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield double against the Wellington Blaze at Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval on January 3 / 4.

With the HEARTS having played just the one 50-Over match so far after missing the opening rounds of the competition in October and November, back-to-back fixtures against the Shield leaders provide a stern test.

No stranger to a HEARTS record, vice-captain Katie Perkins will make her 119th appearance, taking her past former skipper Victoria Lind.

It could also be a milestone day for 22-year old Bella Armstrong, who currently sits on 49 List-A appearances.

Molly Penfold will only be available for Monday's match, while left-armer Breearne Illing is named in her first HBJ Shield squad and is in line to make her HEARTS debut over the weekend.

Gates open at 10AM for the first ball at 10.30 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders will be permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

Monday 3 / Tuesday 4 January | 10.30 AM | Eden Park - Kennards Hire Community Oval

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield | HEARTS vs. Wellington Blaze

Bella Armstrong

Jane Barnett

Sarah Carnachan

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Breearne Illing

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold (3 Jan)

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

