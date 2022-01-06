Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Court Theatre's Little Shop Of Horrors Season Extended Due To Popular Demand

Thursday, 6 January 2022, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Court Theatre

Due to popular demand, The Court Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors has been extended for another week, now running until 22 January 2022.

The Court Theatre’s summer production, which has been described as “(fulfilling) all expectations, and then some” (Flat City Field Notes), will now bring one more week of high-energy and technicoloured fun to Canterbury’s summer.

Starring a small, stunning cast of Kiwi talent, Little Shop of Horrors has earned widespread praise from reviewers and patrons. Hitting a particularly high note has been the new approach to portraying the cunning and seductive killer plant Audrey II, personified by actor Brady Peeti, rather than relying on puppets as is more traditionally done. The inventive set designs and literally out-of-this-world finale costuming are also highlights.

Little Shop of Horrors follows a run of stellar sell-out shows for The Court in 2021, before the mid-August resurgence of Covid-19. “We stayed committed to staging what is always our biggest show of the year and that decision has been so worthwhile” says Court Chief Executive Barbara George. “Little Shop has been so well-received. It has brought real joy to a stressful time and we couldn’t be happier to spread that joy out a little longer.”

New Zealand audiences will now have one more week to experience The Court’s revival of Little Shop of Horrors, which is extended until Saturday 22 January 2021.

