Dope Lemon - ROSE PINK CADILLAC - Out Today!

Friday, 7 January 2022, 8:02 am
Press Release: NikNak Media

It’s ROSE PINK CADILLAC DAY with the new album from DOPE LEMON now out in the world. Containing singles ‘Stingray Pete’, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’, ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’ and ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ ft. Winston Surfshirt, the 10 track album is all about true love, manifesting the bright silver clouds that only exist in your deepest dreams, meeting that dream girl you thought was a figment of your imagination

Says Angus Stone of the album “From my heart to Dope Lemon, this album I have really enjoyed exploring and playing with different genres and storytelling. Handing it over now for you to listen to, feels so magical… and I hope you enjoy it, as much the joy that I put into its existence.”

ROSE PINK CADILLAC was written and recorded by Stone under the spectre of global turmoil. Its sunkissed, unabashedly romantic outlook persists in spite of that: this is a paean to the spell that love puts us all under at one point or another, and an appeal to try and find that rarest of feelings even in times of strife. This is a record to put on with your loved ones, to let envelop and overtake you with its wash of feeling.

DOPE LEMON aka Angus Stone has amassed over 400 million streams from his two widely acclaimed albums, SMOOTH BIG CAT (2019) which came in at #2 on the ARIA Album charts, and HONEY BONES (2016), as well as the HOUNDS TOOTH EP. The three singles from ROSE PINK CADILLAC have already been streamed over 30 million times. The release of HONEY BONES was an instant-classic and saw Dope Lemon become not just a melting curio of artistic experimentation, but a fully-fledged cultural phenomenon.

Dope Lemon has performed at Falls Festival, Splendour in the Grass, Groovin’ The Moo, Yours and Owls, Fairgrounds, as well as sold out headline tours both nationally and internationally.

