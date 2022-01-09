Fitzsimon Faultless In Dannevirke World Cup

Tegan Fitzsimon and Windermere Cappuccino en route to victory in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup qualifier in Dannevirke this afternoon. Photo by Kerry Marshall/KAMPIC

Tegan Fitzsimon is the rider all the POLi Payments FEI World Cup competitors are chasing, after posting her third win from four qualifiers in the penultimate round of the New Zealand league.

Today’s victory, at the Metalform Central and Southern Hawke’s Bay Showjumping Show in Dannevirke, sees her head to the series later this month in a commanding position on the leaderboard.

Eleven lined up today to be challenged by both course designer Roger Laplanche and very gusty wind conditions. Just four were clear and inside time in the opening round – Tegan, Phillip Steiner (Tauranga) aboard Cassina Dior, two-time final winner and Olympic Cup holder Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) with LT Holst Andrea and veteran Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) on Central Park.

In the second, Tegan aboard Windermere Cappuccino and Phillip with Cassina Dior were the only ones to keep their slates perfectly clean, however, clears also came from Logan Massie (Dannevirke) with Bravado Ego Z and World Cup debutant Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) with Idol D, both of whom were carrying faults from the first round.

Tegan was ecstatic with her beloved bay gelding. “He was so good out there,” said the West Melton rider who has twice won the World Cup series. “The course rode really well and was very nice. It was big enough but everyone’s horses jumped well.”

Windermere Cappuccino was quite strong for his rider in the first round but settled a little for the second. “He was very energetic and keen to be back out in the ring after a bit of a break. That is good, but it did make life a bit challenging. He jumped fantastic though and felt really good.”

The South Islanders, who base in the north for seven months of the year, were last to go in the second round. “He has been naturally quick this season so I thought if I keep things rolling along and fairly tight, we should be ok.”

She was particularly happy to notch another double clear. “He’s been a lot more consistent in clocking up the double clears this season. It’s nice to see him jumping so well after Hawke’s Bay where he struggled in those (very wet and boggy) conditions. It’s great to have him back on track.”

Phillip and Cassina Dior placed second with their double clear in 63.74-second effort, a little behind Tegan’s 57.29, with Brooke in third place, finishing on four faults after an unlucky rail at the last of the second round.

Results –



Showjumping, POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ League) Qualifier (sponsored by Metalform): Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 1, Phillip Steiner (Tauranga) Cassina Dior 2, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 3, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 4, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 5, Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) Idol D 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix Series (sponsored by Kelso Genetics/John Gilliland Memorial): Penny Borthwick (Masterton) Foxden’s Merlot 1, Chloe Roylance (New Plymouth) Tallyho Cleopatra 2, Melissa Berridge (New Plymouth) Onetai Fire and Ice 3, Jessica McCann (Gisborne) Lay Z Lad 4, Tessa Mason (Hawke’s Bay) Mr Acho 5, Penny Borthwick (Masterton) Rednalhgih Cowan 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Am Rider Series (sponsored by Horton Transport): Mathew Dickey (Hamilton) Waitangi Imak 1, Noni Morgan (Hastings) Starlight Discovery 2, Kelly Stevens (Taupo) Insignia 3, Kathryn Alabaster (Hastings) Haupouri Ferrari NZPH 4, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victoria’s Secret 5, Brigitte Smith (Taihape) HR Lanardo 6.

FMG Young Rider Series (sponsored by NZPH): Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Lakota 1, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Breeze On 2, Tyla Hackett (Waiuku) Global PH Cocofino 3, Tara Gower (Ohura) WTF Cabello 4.

Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider Series (sponsored by Duwell): Tim Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Chuck 1, Tara Gower (Ohura) Double J Image 2, Hollie Falloon (Masterton) Just Jessie 3, Dylan Burton (Taumarunui) Kiwi Supakee 4, Abe Baker (Hastings) Hawkesdale Mahe 5, Grace Stevenson (Hastings) Brigadoon 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series (sponsored by Pure Sport & Leisure): Nigel Horton (Woodville) Mandalay Cove 1, Rebecca Roigard (Taupo) Neo 2, Harvey Nelson (Waimarama) Flash NZPH 3, Lara Quinn (New Plymouth) Outlander 4, Amanda Steele (Dannevirke) Rosehill Park Hermes 5, Shanae McKay (Levin) ME Joy Ride II 6.

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series (sponsored by Fiber Fresh): Tracy Mason (Napier) Kiwi Coco, Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Swipe Right, Brigitte Smith (Taihape) Kiwi Capitol Hill, Charlotte Conder (Wellington) Centarosa, Ike Baker (Hawke’s Bay) Kiwi Captain, Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) Levi Xtreme, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Zone and Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) Awaroa Geronimo =1.

UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series (sponsored by Fiber Fresh): Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Giulia MH, Tanya Hansen (Taranaki) Ngahiwi Spector, Luce Williams (Masterton) Grassendale Enzo, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Edition, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) LT Holst Harley, Ike Baker (Hawke’s Bay) Double J Graduate, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Royal and Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Typhoon =1.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series (sponsored by Hatuma Lime): Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) Bannockburn ECPH 1, Lucy Olphert (Queenstown) Kiwi Strike 2, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane 3, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Casino ECPH 4, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda 5, Ashley Hart (Hastings) Kiwi Windfall 6.

Main-Events Tertiary Series: Ally Stevenson (Hastings) Fashion NZPH 1, Jenna-Lee Rose (Dannevirke) Lulu 2, Pippa Smyth (Dannevirke) Liberty KL 3, Sinead Smith (Palmerston North) Cravino STS 4, Samantha Megchelse Rata Mill Eclipse 5, Emmie Mulinder (Hastings) Harry FL 6.

Show hunter, Bay of Plenty & Waikato Show Hunter Groups 12 & Under Equitation Series: Kate Procter (Palmerston North) Trevellyn Blue Bell 1, Zita Pedersen (Ashley Clinton) Beauty Queen 2, Lucy Oliver (Peka Peka) Mr Mika Choo 3, Regan Calder (Norsewood) Bingley Emily 4, Eva Pedersen (Ashley Clinton) Uncommon Sense 5.

Hokonui Sport Horses Cat A High Points Series: Sophia Neale (Palmerston North) Petal 1, Sophia Neale (Palmerston North) Sonrise Essence 2, Poppy Tatham (Masterton) Nikau Rockstar 3, Lily Fenton (Stratford) Clovelly Fonteyn 4, Lily Kent (Waipawa) Ataahua Rapture 5.

Fiber Fresh Cat B High Points Series: Poppy Tatham (Masterton) Wembleybrook O’Driscoll 1, Regan Calder (Norsewood) Bingley Emily 2, Lucy Oliver (Peka Peka) Mr Mika Choo 3, Kate Procter (Palmerston North) Trevellyn Blue Bell 4, Yulana Gloyn (Palmerston North) Rustabella 5.

Aniwell Cat C High Points Series (sponsored by Sea Horse Supplements): Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Celtic Legend 1, Wiremu Priest (Rotorua) Diva Las Vegas 2, Lottie Bull (Atiamuri) Out of the Mist 3, Annie Moffett (Napier) Carlton Royal Tiger 4, Sam Brooks (Gisborne) The Tontonator 5.

ESNZ Show Hunter Pony Equitation Series: Sofia Williams (Tinui) Grassendale Gin 1, Poppy Tatham (Masterton) Wembleybrook O’Driscoll 2, Bridie King (Pahiatua) Puketawa Celtic Legend 3, Wiremu Priest (Rotorua) Diva Las Vegas 4, Heidi Fenton () Finnagen Sun N Air 5.

Sport Horse Junior High Points Series: Stephanie Schweizer (Rerewhakaaitu) CL After Dark 1, Jordan Blakeley (Otaki) Elation KCE 2, Sophie Hayes (Wellington) Moulin Rouge 3, Molly Pike (Marton) Zig Zag 4, Moana Papworth (Masterton) Tribesman’s Warrior 5.

Carousel Equestrian Amateur High Points Series: Antonio Matangi (Levin) Marua 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 2, Gerardine Wood (Hawera) Burton 3, Diana Cottle (Levin) Travino 4, Antonio Matangi (Levin) My Delta 5.

Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Rider Equitation Series: Diana Cottle (Levin) Travino 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 2.

ESNZ Show Hunter Junior Equitation Series: Sophie Hayes (Wellington) Moulin Rouge 1, Leah Bibby (Waipukurau) Tiberus 2.

NRM Open Horse High Points Series: Jacqui Symes (Waipukurau) Takapoto Sienna 1, Rebecca Greaves (Pongaroa) Titoki 2, Anna Parsons (Havelock North) Snapchat Me 3.

