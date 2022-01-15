Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ARRAY Releasing Debuts Trailer For Agam Darshi's Directorial Debut DONKEYHEAD

Saturday, 15 January 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: ARRAY Releasing

DONKEYHEAD – Streaming on Netflix Friday, January 21

DONKEYHEAD, a term of endearment used by Punjabi parents towards their children, stars its writer/director Darshi as “Mona,” a failed writer who carves out a life of isolation while caring for her ailing Sikh father. When he suffers a debilitating stroke, her three successful siblings show up on her doorstep determined to take control of the situation. DONKEYHEAD stars Darshi, Kim Coates ("Sons of Anarchy"), Sandy Sidhu ("Nurses," "Legends of Tomorrow"), Stephen Lobo ("Arrow"), Huse Madhavji ("Schitt's Creek"), Marvin Ishmael ("Degrassi: The Next Generation"), and Balinder Johal ("Beeba Boys"). DONKEYHEAD had its World Premiere at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto where it received four awards including Best Fiction Feature and Best Canadian Feature. Darshi was most recently seen in Oscar-nominated director Deepa Mehta's coming-of-age film "Funny Boy" and can next be seen in Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Ava DuVernay's upcoming HBO Max series "DMZ".

