ARRAY Releasing Debuts Trailer For Insecure Alumna Sujata Day's Directorial Debut DEFINITION PLEASE

Saturday, 15 January 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: ARRAY Releasing

DEFINITION PLEASE – Streaming on Netflix Friday, January 21

Official Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

DEFINITION PLEASE follows Monica (Sujata Day), a former Scribbs Spelling Bee champion who must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother. DEFINITION PLEASE, starring, written, produced, and directed by Day, also features Ritesh Rajan ("Russian Doll," "Jungle Book"), Anna Khaja ("The Walking Dead: World Beyond"), Jake Choi ("Single Parents"), Lalaine ("Lizzie McGuire"), with LeVar Burton ("Roots," "Reading Rainbow"), and introducing Maya Kapoor. The film world premiered at Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival, has screened at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (special jury award for Fresh Narrative Voice), San Diego Asian Film Festival, Hawaii Film Festival, Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival and New York's Asian American International Film Festival. Day’s roles as an actress include Issa Rae's web series "The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl'' and HBO's "Insecure." Day is a Sundance Lab fellow and Sundance Collab advisor, directed and produced the popular web series "This Is My Story," where beloved storyteller LeVar Burton narrates real-life personal experiences of everyday racism. DEFINITION PLEASE is produced by Cameron Fife, Datari Turner, Ritesh Rajan and executive producers Hiren C. Surti, Ahmad Cory Jubran, Rey Cuerdo, Dan Evans III, Mindy Kaling, Lamont Magee and Deric A. Hughes.

