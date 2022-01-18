Reimagined Cinderella Musical Debuts In Wellington

The Wellington Footlights Society is proud to present the New Zealand premiere of Soho Cinders, a charming and hilarious modern musical adaptation of the Cinderella story. Originally debuted off-West End in 2012, Soho Cinders is a fresh urban musical fable packed with raucous humour and infectious melodies that will keep audiences buzzing long after the clock strikes midnight.

Under the neon lights of London's Soho district, Robbie is barely making ends meet by working at his mother's launderette, under the constant harassment of his abrasive step-sisters. When he becomes romantically entangled with engaged mayoral candidate James Prince, their worlds are turned upside-down as they fight for true love in this fabulous spin on the classic fairytale.

"This show is so much fun", says returning director Karen Anslow (Heathers: The Musical, Flatline With Two Sugars). "With romance, great music and filthy jokes, people will be leaving with huge smiles on their faces."

Footlights is supporting InsideOUT for its production of Soho Cinders, building on its history of giving back to the community, and will donate 10% of all ticket revenue to the rainbow (LGTBQ+) organisation. Having raised funds for Mary Potter Hospice, Youthline, and School's Out as part of previous productions, InsideOUT was a natural fit with the themes of Soho Cinders.

"It's really important for us to give back to the communities that have supported and helped many of us through difficult times", says Footlights co-founder Michael Stebbings, who plays mayoral candidate James Prince. "The acceptance of the story of Soho Cinders is thanks to the work of groups like InsideOUT and we're proud to use our show to acknowledge and thank them for all they do."

Soho Cinders runs from 27 January to 5 February at Te Auaha, Wellington. Music by George Stiles. Lyrics by Anthony Drewe. Book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davies. Tickets available at https://events.ticketbooth.co.nz/event/soho-cinders

