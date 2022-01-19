Auckland Pride Responds To Cancellation Of Ending Hiv Big Gay Out

Auckland Pride’s approach to delivering Pride Festivals during COVID-19 has been underpinned by its unwavering commitment to keeping Tāmaki Makaurau’s rainbow communities safe. As Omicron surges around the world and threatens to cause an outbreak in Aotearoa, Auckland Pride has undertaken significant contingency planning and risk assessments on the threat of Omicron to the Festival, and is under constant review.

Auckland Pride wishes to acknowledge and support the New Zealand AIDS Foundation in their difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Ending HIV Big Gay Out. At this time, Auckland Pride has not made any decisions relating to the status of the 2022 Auckland Pride Festival.

However, the risk assessments undertaken by Auckland Pride have determined that the Festival will not proceed if there’s an outbreak of Omicron in the community.

“We have always been transparent about the values that have underpinned our ability to deliver Festivals amidst a global pandemic” says Executive Director Max Tweedie. “We cannot safely or responsibly operate the 2022 Auckland Pride Festival during an Omicron outbreak - and we know from experiences overseas that doing so regardless would result in significant disruption to the Festival, as well as infecting hundreds of our community.”

“One of Auckland Pride’s Major Events, Te Tīmatanga is a significant and exciting public art activation that will take over Auckland Central in a monumental display of Takatāpui excellence. We are confident in our ability to install this public art activation, for our hapori to enjoy at any level of restrictions imposed as a result of Omicron. In this scenario, we see digital deliveries as a solution for our Tuwheratanga, Public Programming & Whakamutunga."

“We’re committed to honouring the hard work of our Te Tīmatanga artists and our hapori who have come together to enable us to deliver this kaupapa, by ensuring they’re given an opportunity to come together, albeit virtually, throughout Pride.”

Auckland Pride will work extensively with our event organisers, partners, and community to put in place robust contingency planning and processes. Auckland Pride will continue to monitor the situation and won’t hesitate to act if required to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities.

The Auckland Pride Festival 2022 runs from

Tuesday 1 – Sunday 27 February, 2022

© Scoop Media

