NZ Filmmaker Debut Feature Film "In Passing" Releasing On Amazon

Friday, 21 January 2022, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Joshua Prendeville

AUCKLAND, NZ (January 21, 2022) - After an unexpected two year delay in it’s distribution IN PASSING, the debut feature film written and directed by young NZ director Joshua Prendeville will be releasing internationally on Amazon on the 22nd January 2022 (NZ time).

Joshua Prendeville writes and directs this Aotearoa romantic drama about a young, melancholic musician (Arlo Green, “Rurangi”) who falls in love with a French actress (Lydia Bensky) in New Zealand and is forced to face the weight of reality before he can begin the next chapter of his life.

The film also stars Layla Robinson, Ella Gilbert and Mataara Stokes in a gripping love story unlike any other New Zealand film. It was set and shot entirely in Auckland, NZ and exhibits both its grittier downtown cityscape as well as the expansive and overwhelming vistas of the West Coast of Auckland. Not since Jane Campion’s ‘The Piano’ has Karekare made such a dramatic backdrop in such a heartbreaking film about the complications and complexities of love. It is the collision of these unique elements and the personal vision of the narrative that makes this movie stand out and herald in a promising future for one of New Zealand’s new cinematic voices.

Despite being his first feature length film Joshua Prendeville (b.1994) is no stranger to the world of cinema. After spending years living and working in Paris, France entrenched in their rich filmic heritage he returned home in 2019 to pull together this fiercely independent movie. The film’s leads, Arlo Green and Lydia Bensky, go above and beyond to breath life into these tortuous roles and few people will be able to make it through the harrowing finale without tears in their eyes.

The official trailer can be viewed HERE.

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

