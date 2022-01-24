Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 Update

Monday, 24 January 2022, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

New Zealand moved into RED under the COVID-19 Protection Framework (Traffic Light System) at 11.59pm on Sunday 23 January.

In response to the Traffic Light Setting change to RED, we are working with event venues and event producers to reconfirm how they wish to proceed with their entries in the Art Deco Festival Napier 2022.

We will provide more detail for all sponsors, partners, attendees, and supporters in the coming days regarding confirmation of the Festival schedule.

In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and support.

LIFESTYLE


 


