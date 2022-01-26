Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Taking Up Salsa Dancing? Get Ready For Some Real Talk

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 6:26 am
Press Release: Artia Zandian

So, you’re taking up salsa dancing – you’ve watched videos, read up on its rich history, and even started listening to salsa music in your free time. Now, get ready to accept that your life’s never going to be the same again.

It's going to take up time and money

If you’re going to really get into salsa, you best accept now that much of your free time will be spent rehearsing, going to class, and preparing for competitions. All this can be costly too, with transport, costumes, and classes all needing to be paid for. To keep your passion alive, be sure to budget and embrace a balanced lifestyle.

You may need extra training

If you’re struggling to get the moves right, your teacher may recommend taking extra classes, such as additional movement or musicality classes, with someone like Artia Zandian, as these could help you perfect the steps and present a more rounded performance. See these recommendations not as a slap in the face but an opportunity to spend more time doing what you love and getting better at it.

You’re going to deal with people

Most salsa dancers are much like the form itself – passionate, fun, and dynamic. This can be great for making friends, but can also mean that at times personalities clash or feelings get hurt. To avoid having class or performance ‘drama’ negatively affect your love for dancing salsa, you’ll need to grow a thick skin, and learn to be forgiving and tolerant of your fellow dancers.

As with anything in life, you may fear change, feel frustrated or insecure, or get bored at times with salsa, but remembering your love for dancing and recognising that there’s not much better than landing a great performance will keep you enjoying salsa for years to come.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Artia Zandian on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 