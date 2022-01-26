Taking Up Salsa Dancing? Get Ready For Some Real Talk

So, you’re taking up salsa dancing – you’ve watched videos, read up on its rich history, and even started listening to salsa music in your free time. Now, get ready to accept that your life’s never going to be the same again.

It's going to take up time and money

If you’re going to really get into salsa, you best accept now that much of your free time will be spent rehearsing, going to class, and preparing for competitions. All this can be costly too, with transport, costumes, and classes all needing to be paid for. To keep your passion alive, be sure to budget and embrace a balanced lifestyle.

You may need extra training

If you’re struggling to get the moves right, your teacher may recommend taking extra classes, such as additional movement or musicality classes, with someone like Artia Zandian, as these could help you perfect the steps and present a more rounded performance. See these recommendations not as a slap in the face but an opportunity to spend more time doing what you love and getting better at it.

You’re going to deal with people

Most salsa dancers are much like the form itself – passionate, fun, and dynamic. This can be great for making friends, but can also mean that at times personalities clash or feelings get hurt. To avoid having class or performance ‘drama’ negatively affect your love for dancing salsa, you’ll need to grow a thick skin, and learn to be forgiving and tolerant of your fellow dancers.

As with anything in life, you may fear change, feel frustrated or insecure, or get bored at times with salsa, but remembering your love for dancing and recognising that there’s not much better than landing a great performance will keep you enjoying salsa for years to come.

