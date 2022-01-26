Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Mural Appears In Auckland Amid Renewed Calls For Ban On Trawling Seamounts

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Deep Sea Conservation Coalition

An orange roughy and bubblegum coral are the subject of a new mural just completed in central Auckland, as the New Zealand government faces renewed pressure to ban bottom trawling on seamounts.

The mural, painted on Ponsonby Road (1) by street artist Cinzah for the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC) (2), is the first of a “Defend the Deep” mural series to be rolled out across the country, as a public call to protect the ocean from both bottom trawling and seabed mining.

The mural was painted to coincide with a South Pacific regional fisheries meeting this week (3), where New Zealand has continually argued against stricter regulation on bottom trawling to protect seamounts, instead shoring up New Zealand’s international bottom trawlers, the only fleet still bottom trawling on seamounts in the region’s international waters. This year’s review of the rules governing bottom trawling has been pushed to 2023, but campaigners point out that this shouldn’t delay Government action.

“All six New Zealand vessels authorised by the New Zealand government to trawl on seamounts in the South Pacific belong to companies with recent convictions for illegal trawling in closed areas,” said Karli Thomas of the DSCC.

“Their fishing permits expire in April, and there is no reason to delay action until 2023. Fisheries Minister David Parker could end the destruction and protect these precious deep-sea ecosystems with the stroke of a pen, by simply refusing to re-issue high seas permits to a handful of trawlers owned by companies that have shown they can't be trusted.”

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper noted a recent Horizon poll shows almost 80 percent of Kiwis want bottom trawling banned on seamounts, and petitions against it had now gained 70,000 signatures.

“New Zealanders have made it very clear what they think about bottom trawling on seamounts - they want it stopped now,” she said.

“As we engaged with people while the mural was being painted, we found overwhelming support from the public. It is high time the Government listened to the voices of New Zealanders who want to see the ocean protected, not pillaged.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Deep Sea Conservation Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 