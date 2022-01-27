Soundsplash Festival At Mystery Creek Event Centre

Soundsplash Festival organisers and Mystery Creek Event Centre owners acknowledge the 21, 22 & 23rd January event which was open to 16 year olds and above has been notified as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health website with five attendees having tested positive for the virus, with one being confirmed as having the Omicron variant. Both the organisers and venue owner encourage attendees to follow the advice as outlined on the Ministry’s website where you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days and if symptoms do develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

The event held under the orange traffic light level was held in accordance with the Covid-19 protection framework, with all protocols strictly followed including the scanning of Vaccine Passes. There were minimal reports of individuals attempting to unlawfully enter the event, with Security having dealt to those who chose to put others at risk with their poor decisions, the small handful of instances were notified to the Police who were present at the event.

© Scoop Media

