Wellington Round The Bays Goes Virtual

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:11 am
Press Release: Nuku Ora

As a result of New Zealand moving to Red, the Brendan Foot Supersite Wellington Round the Bays event, scheduled to take place on 20 February, has been cancelled and will take place virtually instead.  

 Phil Gibbons, CEO of Nuku Ora, organisers of the event, said today “After much consideration, we have decided our postponement date of 3 April is no longer a viable option due to the COVID-19 Omicron modelling forecasts, and our commitment to participant safety. 

 Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays 2022. This is the first time in 22 years that we have had to cancel the event.” 

From Monday, Nuku Ora will begin processing refunds for all registered paid participants. “Refunds of 75% will be given, which is an increase from the 25% stated in our Terms and Conditions due to the introduction of the Government’s Events Transition Support Payment scheme” Phil said.

 Due to the quantity of refunds that need to be processed, it will take a few weeks for Nuku Ora to complete the refund process, but they are aiming to have it done within three weeks.

 Patrick Pierce, Event Manager at Nuku Ora said “As disappointing as having to cancel this iconic Wellington event is, we are pleased to be able to announce that for paid registrants, our team is planning a virtual Round the Bays event so that they can still #GIVEITAGO and be rewarded for their training to date. We'll be sharing more details about this opportunity very soon so keep an eye on our website www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz

 As a result of the cancellation, the event charity partners will miss out on raising much needed funds from the event day. If participants wish to donate a portion, or all, of their refund to one of the four official charities, they will be able to do so and participants doing the virtual event will still be encouraged to Run for a Cause and raise funds for charity.  

