Auckland Pride To Deliver Virtual Events And Expansive Public Art Offerings To Celebrate Pride

Whilst live events have cancelled or postponed Auckland Pride Festival 2022 is delivering a red-light programme that offers the queer community an opportunity to celebrate and mark the 50th anniversary of Pride in Tāmaki Makaurau. Large-scale outdoor art installations and digital offerings bring February’s Pride Month to life, safely and responsibly.

“Protecting our people is vital to Auckland Pride but we understand that connecting and celebrating identity is really important for community well-being. We are pivoting Te Tīmatanga to move online, so that aspects of our inaugural Takatāpui Offering, and 50 year celebration can be accessed safely for 2022” – says Auckland Pride Creative Director Elyssia Wilson-Heti.

Te Tīmatanga is offering a series of public art installations which can be experienced in public space, while socially distanced. Works from seven Takatāpui artists will be available across central Tāmaki Makaurau for all to enjoy. A Phantom Bill Sticker Campaign, featuring a further 14 Takatāpui Artists, led by Quack Fletcher-Pirihi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Porou) is going live from February 6th, in many neighbourhoods across wider Tāmaki Makaurau. More info on artists and trail map here.

The planned exhibition of a further 11 artists originally to exhibit at Albert Park’s Caretaker’s Cottage will move to an online offering. A collection of these artworks will be available for sale on the updated Auckland Pride website in partnership with NV interactive, launching specifically for Te Tīmatanga on February 14th. This new micro-site will house pre-recorded performances, a podcast series, and interactive information about the huarahi toi.

The annual samesame but different LGBTQI+ Writers and Readers Festival has moved a large portion of their programme online, with a three-day free programme from 18 - 20 February that boasts an incredible collection of 28 novelists, activists, journalists, essayists, playwrights and poets over nine different events. Acknowledging the mahi of late festival founder Peter Wells, the online festival includes a book launch, panel discussions and necessary conversations to provide a space to uphold queer literature and authors, and to encourage the next generation of queer writers. This year’s line-up includes Douglas Lloyd Jenkins (NZOM), published poets Courtney Sina Meredith and Chris Tse, and writer and comedian Eli Matthewson. Full event line-up here.

The Auckland Pride Festival also offers a collection of online events that celebrate queer culture. The line-up includes drag showcases, workshops, discussions, politics and even craft events - there is something for every community member to engage in, over Pride Month. More info and online event schedule here.

“Auckland Pride is incredibly grateful to be supported by Manatū Taonga’s Arts & Events Support Scheme” says Executive Director Max Tweedie. “The scheme ensures we can be supported through this challenging period and continue to pay our artists and production teams who make up a vital part of the sector. We applaud the Government’s extension to this scheme as well as increasing broader support for creative communities today, which will make a positive impact amongst the significant uncertainty. We’re encouraged by the close working relationship between the Ministry and the Sector, and look forward to future work to ensure the ongoing sustainability of the arts in Aotearoa.”

While February is not the time to gather, it’s still the time to celebrate with Auckland Pride.



