The Beginning Of A Legendary Partnership

Antony & Mates are kicking 2022 off with a bang as they proudly announce their partnership with the Matatū Women’s Super Rugby team. Matatū is a new team representing the entirety of the South Island, a first for women’s rugby. Matatū will come up against some recognisable North Island foes including the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes. All will face off this March in Super Rugby Aupiki, a new competition bridging the gap between the Farah Palmer Cup and the Black Ferns.

“Super Rugby Aupiki is an exciting addition to the rugby landscape of Aotearoa and I'm absolutely thrilled that Antony & Mates is partnering with Matutū for this season”, Pete Glasson, Managing Partner at Antony & Mates says.

“As an agency, we find the prospect of working on the inaugural season an awesome opportunity to set that tone as to how this new team and brand is delivered to the public.”

Super Rugby Aupiki reflects on the competition being a crucial steppingstone between the Farah Palmer Cup and the Black Ferns, with Aupiki translating to mean ‘the ascent to the upper most realm’. The competition, with the inclusion of the newly formulated Matatu brand and team, will be the perfect showcase to kick things off and get the rugby public engaged in women’s rugby ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Antony & Mates are developing the Matatū website, delivering an optimised social media strategy, and a brand-consistent design. Along with this, they are providing an ‘above-the-line’ campaign for the season and capturing and curating video content throughout.

“Digital tools and social media will play an important role in building rapport with South Islanders and we're excited to express our passion for digital and above-the-line marketing along with video production and bring some fresh ideas to sports advertising on behalf of Matutū”, Founding Partner, Clive Antony said.

A priority will be keeping the unique and collective Matatū values at the forefront of everything they do. These are TŪMANAWA (Determination); TŪAHO (Legacy); TŪTIRA (Unity) and TŪHONO (Connections) all driving towards the Matutū guiding principle of inspiring all young females to be the very best they can be.

Sarah Munro, general manager of Matatū, knows that great partnerships produce great outcomes and the opportunity to work with Clive, Pete and the team at Antony & Mates was an easy decision.

“Launching and building a new sports brand requires a number of things to come together. On the back of our successful launch at the end of last year, we know that Antony & Mates is the agency to bring our brand story to life and connect Matatū’ with a whole new group of rugby fans in the South Island and New Zealand”, Munro commented.

Antony and Mates’ passion for sport is alive and well and they are excited at the opportunity to get involved with Matatū and help the team and brand thrive.

