Government Fund Supports Waitangi Day 2022 Commemorations

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 11:25 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is supporting communities across the motu to commemorate Waitangi Day 2022 in innovative ways, through its Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund.

The Fund supports events organised by local councils or community groups, often in partnership with tangata whenua, that commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, and promote nation and community building.

"This year, once again, we’re in a situation where it’s difficult for people to get together and mark Waitangi Day as they perhaps would have liked. The shift to ‘Red’ under the COVID-19 protection framework so close to Waitangi Day has made it especially hard for organisers," said Neill Atkinson, Acting Deputy Chief Executive, Delivery.

"It’s been amazing to see the speed with which many of our funding recipients have been able to adjust their plans, to deliver a memorable Waitangi Day for their communities in a safe way.

"Many events will now go ahead online, or through a mix of in-person and virtual delivery. For example, the Whānau Community Trust will be moving their free lunch-and-learn seminar on Te Tiriti o Waitangi online.

"Pounamu Ngai Tahu will also live-stream their Waitangi Day Festival on YouTube so that more people can take part. The festival will feature waiata, kapa haka, and guest speakers.

"Others, like Te Anau Waitangi Charitable Trust, have organised events that can accommodate smaller groups. The Trust is putting on a week’s worth of free activities, including art competitions, a historic boat cruise on Lake Te Anau, flax weaving and more.

"Sadly, it wasn’t possible for all activities to go ahead under the Red setting. We recognise how disappointing this is for organisers who’ve put a lot of mahi into planning their events, and for communities who were looking forward to the day. We hope to hear from these groups again later this year, when the Fund opens for applications for Waitangi Day 2023.

"No matter how New Zealanders choose to spend Waitangi Day, it’s an opportunity to reflect on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, our nation’s founding document, and how we can incorporate its principles into our lives every day," said Neill Atkinson.

