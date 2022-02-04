Wallows To Tour Australia & New Zealand – November 2022

Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce Los Angeles trio Wallows will tour Australia and New Zealand in November 2022. The ever-evolving band will release their highly anticipated sophomore album Tell Me That It’s Over on Friday 25 March.

Today also sees the band release new single ‘Especially You’, with an accompanying music video directed by Jason Lester (watch here). Tell Me That It’s Over was produced by the multi-GRAMMY® Award winning Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) and contains 10 tracks informed by everything from lo-fi post-punk to indie-folk to early-’90s dance-pop psychedelia.

In September 2021, Wallows announced the first part of their 2022 Tell Me That It’s Over tour which begins in Seattle (USA) on April 1, 2022. Today the band is pleased to announce UK, Europe, Australia & New Zealand tour dates as well, with special guest Hatchie joining them on the road in Australia. (NZ special guest to be announced.)

General Public tickets go on sale on Friday 11 February (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/wallows. Sign up to become a Frontier Member to access the Frontier Touring Pre-sale, starting Thursday 10 February (10am local time).

Early access for Wallows subscribers: Pre-sales for the newly announced dates begin on Tuesday 8 February at 10am (local time), with fans who pre-order the new album in Australia and New Zealand through wallowsmusic.store by Monday 7 February (12pm local time) getting first access. All Wallows newsletter subscribers will be able to access pre-sale tickets on Wednesday 9 February (10am local time).

TMTIO is a thrilling continuation of the sonic exploration first begun on Wallows’ 2019 album Nothing Happens – one of the highest streamed debuts from any band that year, featuring their platinum-selling single ‘Are You Bored Yet?’ (feat. Clairo). Following their critically acclaimed 2020 EP Remote, the band released the first taste of music from their upcoming album with single ‘I Don’t Want to Talk’ in September of 2021.

AU special guest: Acclaimed Brisbane dream-pop artist Harriette Pilbeam aka Hatchie’s anticipated second album, Giving The World Away, will be released on Friday 22 April. Pilbeam has enlisted GRAMMY-nominated producer Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) on the follow-up to her internationally recognised debut album Keepsake. Hatchie's new single ‘Quicksand’, produced by GRAMMY-nominated Olivia Roridgo collaborator Dan Nigro, is out now.

These shows are not to be missed. Don’t miss Wallows live on stage – touring Australia and New Zealand in November 2022!

About Wallows

Wallows, the Los Angeles-based trio of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, released their acclaimed Atlantic Records debut album, Nothing Happens, in 2019. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Alvvays, Future Islands) who also produced the band’s 2018 EP Spring, the album quickly became one of the most-streamed debut albums by any band in 2019 and features the breakthrough double platinum single ‘Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)’, which has surpassed 674M global streams. 2020 saw Wallows release ‘OK’, a song that took on a new meaning during the pandemic, and their quarantine-made EP, Remote, as well as being named MTV’s PUSH Artist of the Month for September. Wallows returned in 2021 with brand new single ‘I Don’t Want to Talk’ – a first taste of their sophomore album, Tell Me That It’s Over, and collaboration with producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) that’s been in the works over the past year. 2022 kicked off with another new single, ‘Especially You’, and the official announcement that Tell Me That It’s Over will be released on March 25, 2022.

© Scoop Media

