Eye On Nature Whānau Day 2022 Cancelled

In light of the community outbreak of Omicron and the likelihood New Zealand will remain at the red traffic light setting for some time yet, the Beautification Trust has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Eye on Nature Whānau Day at the Auckland Botanic Gardens on Saturday 26 March 2022. The safety of our communities, partners, volunteers and suppliers is at the heart of this decision.

We are exploring alternative ways to safely operate some activities at any traffic light setting by delivering engaging, educational experiences to the community, in place of the Whānau Day. This may be through smaller-scale workshops or pop-up activities in the Auckland Botanic Gardens over a series of weeks. All further details will be available through the Beautification Trust’s website and social media in due course.

Thank you to all our partners, volunteers, suppliers, sponsors and community members for your support as we adapt to these changing circumstances.

About Eye on Nature Whānau Day

Eye on Nature Whānau Day is the Beautification Trust's free annual event for families to engage with nature and learn about sustainability. Held at the beautiful Auckland Botanic Gardens, the day includes hands-on activities, games, live entertainment and prizes. This fun-packed day often attracts over 5,000 visitors from across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and beyond.

Eye on Nature Whānau Day is supported by Auckland Council, Auckland Botanic Gardens, Howick Local Board, Papakura Local Board, Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, Franklin Local Board, Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, Manurewa Local Board and our amazing partners and sponsors from around New Zealand.

