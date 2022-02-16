Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SIX60 SATURDAYS New Dates Announced For 2022/2023

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 8:02 am
Press Release: Six60

The SIX60 SATURDAYS upcoming tour which was due to commence at Rotorua’s International Stadium on Saturday 5 March 2022 has been postponed, with the tour now commencing in October 2022.

In compliance with New Zealand’s current red light status we are unable to hold the SIX60 SATURDAYS concerts on the original scheduled dates.

SIX60 have a personal message for all their fans in Aotearoa:

“We are gutted to have to push the tour back. We have been spending the last year building, practicing and designing a new show to bring home. We even hoped to debut our new album for our fans live in NZ, but it’s really out of our control and we also want all of our fans to experience SIX60 in a safe, unrestricted environment. We’re really sorry for our fans who are disappointed, but we will do everything we can to use this delay to bring NZ our greatest show and our greatest album ever”.

The tour will move to the new timeframe of pre-confirmed covid delay dates:

Rotorua, formerly Saturday 5 March 2022 will now take place on its pre-confirmed COVID delay date of Saturday 12 November 2022.

Christchurch, formerly Saturday 19 March 2022, will now take place on its pre-confirmed COVID delay date of Saturday 10 December.

Wellington, formerly Saturday 26 March 2022, will now take place on its pre-confirmed COVID delay date of Saturday 29 October.

Napier, formerly Saturday 2 April 2022, will now take place on its pre-confirmed COVID delay date of Saturday 5 November.

Auckland, formerly Saturday 9 April 2022, will now take place on its pre-confirmed COVID delay date of Saturday 19 November.

Due to scheduling conflicts on the COVID delay date, the Dunedin show will now take place on Saturday 4 March 2023.

All tickets remain valid for the new show dates. All ticket holders will be contacted with new show details.

SIX60 is about to return home to Aotearoa after working on new music overseas for the past few months. With new album material on the way, the band is extremely excited to play these songs live to their home crowds at the now famous SATURDAYS tour!

LIFESTYLE


 


