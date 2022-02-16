Stand Up Comedy Show With Kickass Wellington Trio

Do you know the best things come in packs of 3! (Tiramisu anyone? Without mascarpone, we are dairy-free)

This NZ Fringe Festival, three of the best female comics from Wellington are coming together to share their hilarious stories and experiences. You have seen them headline, MC and make people roll with laughter, now you get a chance to see their power-packed performances together.

About The Trio:

Jim Stanton- Jim Stanton, the Glamorous Lady of laughter has appeared in the NZ Fringe, is a regular MC on the scene and is also costume designer for many locally made films. Jim is delight on stage and a powerhouse Wellington comedian

“A natural performer”-Scoop

Samantha Hannah-A recent import to the NZ comedy scene, after a 5-year hiatus, Scottish Comedian Samantha Hannah blasted back into comedy in 2018 by trying to find a husband in a year and then writing a show about it. Imaginatively titled ‘How to Find a Husband in a Year’, this social-experiment-meets-stand-up-show saw her plastered across UK national news after meeting her perfect match 12000 miles away via Tinder while she was in New Zealand and he (a Kiwi) was in the UK. If you did not notice she has a ‘haha’ in her name

**** “a talented raconteur” - Fringe Biscuit

“Expert stand up throughout“ - Chortle

“One of the funniest ladies on the planet” - Remote Goat

Sowmya Hiremath- For most of her life, Sowmya felt it was a joke! When she shared her deepest insecurities and darkest secrets with strangers on a stage, it turned into comedy! Glad she is a comedian now, which her mom doesn’t know! Voted best female comedian in 2020 by Cartel Comedy. Sowmya was seen in sold out NZ Fringe show ‘Quick! Before They Deport Us!’ and ‘Whose country is it anyway?’

"very funny" - Art Murmurs

" …here’s an interesting bite to some of the jokes that leaves me wanting to hear her dig deeper"- Theatreview

“…a pint-sized maharani with a wry wit” - The Hook

‘Funny Femmes in the Festival’

March 3rd, 4th and 5th 2022

Tickets start from $16- Fringe Addict & $20 -General Admission

The Fringe bar, 26-32 Allen Street, Te Aro-Wellington

For all tickets, please visit-

https://www.fringe.co.nz/show/funny-femmes-in-the-festival?fbclid=IwAR0qqfLeW9gLTsGw1YkPWrZhxynCyGL6PNH0IXfosPZcilYucHoUn6vI8gI

"Kaupapa behind starting this show"

The kaupapa behind this show is to bring amazing local femme talents together for a festival show and promote women in comedy. Sowmya saw very few women in comedy performing regularly let alone producing/performing their solo shows when compared to male counterparts. This platform will promote women and non-binary artists in stand-up comedy, build confidence and give them a festival platform to shine and hone their craft for that next big leap.

Sowmya plans to fund and produce this show every year at NZ Fringe and showcase different Femme comedians. This show will present 2-3 comedians each year at Fringe festival and help them understand the nuances of producing a show before a solo venture. While Sowmya continues to fund it, next year onwards if any comedian wants to produce the show, manage admin, or work as a publicist then she plans to handover the platform to them to learn this skill without financial burden. Year on year as show producer Sowmya will be collaborating with new Femme comedians and ideate a show format that suits those comedians and register with Fringe.

It’s an attempt at creating opportunities for femme-identifying comedians to use the funding, platform, and promote their talent in local fringe festivals. There are very few women and non-binary focused shows in the country and with time, there is a reduction in the number of women and non-binary performers in the scene. This show will challenge the producer to look for, promote, and provide a platform for Femme identifying comedians and make it successful for more women to perform often, go beyond the line-up shows and promote femme comedians at festivals

© Scoop Media

