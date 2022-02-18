Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Sweetest Spectacular: A Late Night Delight At The New Zealand Fringe Festival

Friday, 18 February 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Fringe Festival

Roll up! Roll up! Award winning circus theatre company, Inverted Citizens, are delighted to present a brand new show as part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival, The Sweetest Spectacular. Showing at the FAFF Club on Friday 4 March at 8pm and from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 March at Tapere Nui in Te Auaha, you have a short window of time to catch this sensational musical circus!

The Sweetest Spectacular takes the grandeur and spectacle of a big top circus and transports it to an intimate theatre setting. Our troupe of performers are waiting to welcome you to the greatest little show on earth. Expect to see high flying aerial silk antics, death defying chair balancing and mind blowing hula hoops.

The show’s real point of difference is the original musical score, composed by Jackson Cordery and played by the cast. The Sweetest Spectacular offers the warm ambience of live music with the excitement of fast paced and captivating circus acts. The show is tied together through its aesthetic; modern Kiwi flair meets vintage circus.

The performers offer a wide range of skills from high level circus, to musical theatre. Our cast includes Inverted Citizens co-directors, Jackson Cordery and Laura Oakley, alongside two new artists, multi disciplinary circus artist, Katelyn Reed and musical theatre powerhouse and creator of our local favourite “Pamela Hancock”, Cole Hampton.

The Sweetest Spectacular is the perfect show to relax to, with a glass of wine in hand. With 9:30pm showings, this late night delight is the perfect way to cap off your evening at the New Zealand Fringe Festival!

Inverted Citizens are the makers of previous award winning New Zealand Fringe shows, SISTERHOOD: A Circus Celebration, and REAL[ISE].

Show times

Friday 4 March, 8pm

Venue: FAFF Club, The Exchange Atrium, 21 Allen Street, Wellington

Wednesday 9 March, 9:30pm

Thursday 10 March, 9:30pm

Friday 11 March, 9:30pm

Saturday 12 March, 9:30pm

Venue: Tapere Nui, Te Auaha - 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro

Tickets: https://fringe.co.nz/show/the-sweetest-spectacular?fbclid=IwAR00xb2Zjgxh38VeVUxHjm7u04gLL3cOcrCYaVt0Yk-fJjoR6hcaHH8Wm4Q

Connect with us: www.invertedcitizens.com

https://www.facebook.com/InvertedCitizens

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Fringe Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 