The Sweetest Spectacular: A Late Night Delight At The New Zealand Fringe Festival

Roll up! Roll up! Award winning circus theatre company, Inverted Citizens, are delighted to present a brand new show as part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival, The Sweetest Spectacular. Showing at the FAFF Club on Friday 4 March at 8pm and from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 March at Tapere Nui in Te Auaha, you have a short window of time to catch this sensational musical circus!

The Sweetest Spectacular takes the grandeur and spectacle of a big top circus and transports it to an intimate theatre setting. Our troupe of performers are waiting to welcome you to the greatest little show on earth. Expect to see high flying aerial silk antics, death defying chair balancing and mind blowing hula hoops.

The show’s real point of difference is the original musical score, composed by Jackson Cordery and played by the cast. The Sweetest Spectacular offers the warm ambience of live music with the excitement of fast paced and captivating circus acts. The show is tied together through its aesthetic; modern Kiwi flair meets vintage circus.

The performers offer a wide range of skills from high level circus, to musical theatre. Our cast includes Inverted Citizens co-directors, Jackson Cordery and Laura Oakley, alongside two new artists, multi disciplinary circus artist, Katelyn Reed and musical theatre powerhouse and creator of our local favourite “Pamela Hancock”, Cole Hampton.

The Sweetest Spectacular is the perfect show to relax to, with a glass of wine in hand. With 9:30pm showings, this late night delight is the perfect way to cap off your evening at the New Zealand Fringe Festival!

Inverted Citizens are the makers of previous award winning New Zealand Fringe shows, SISTERHOOD: A Circus Celebration, and REAL[ISE].

Show times

Friday 4 March, 8pm

Venue: FAFF Club, The Exchange Atrium, 21 Allen Street, Wellington

Wednesday 9 March, 9:30pm

Thursday 10 March, 9:30pm

Friday 11 March, 9:30pm

Saturday 12 March, 9:30pm

Venue: Tapere Nui, Te Auaha - 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro

Tickets: https://fringe.co.nz/show/the-sweetest-spectacular?fbclid=IwAR00xb2Zjgxh38VeVUxHjm7u04gLL3cOcrCYaVt0Yk-fJjoR6hcaHH8Wm4Q

Connect with us: www.invertedcitizens.com

https://www.facebook.com/InvertedCitizens

