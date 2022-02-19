Hundertwasser Art Centre Opens In Whangārei

The doors to Whangārei’s iconic and much-discussed Hundertwasser Art Centre officially open on Sunday, 29 years after the late Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser first sketched his original design for the building.

The new cultural tourism destination, which took a little over three years to build and is itself considered a work of art, includes a gallery of 80 Hundertwasser artworks, as well as New Zealand’s first public gallery for contemporary Māori art, the Wairau Māori Art Gallery.

In addition to the two galleries, the Hundertwasser Art Centre contains an activity centre, gift shop and restaurant. Visitors will be able to access the afforested rooftop, the largest in the southern hemisphere, and an eight-metre-high gold cupola.

The $33million project was completed with $18.5million in funding from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, managed by Kānoa (Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit). Northland Regional Council contributed $1.5million. As a result of a referendum in 2015, Whangārei District Council provided $2.97million towards the cost of earthquake strengthening. Community funds of $10million were raised from Lotteries, Foundation North and Oxford Sports Trust. Funds were also raised from private and public donations, as well as from sales.

Hundertwasser Art Centre chief executive Kathleen Drumm said the new attraction, which has just been awarded a Silver Tourism Award by Qualmark, provided Whangārei and Te Tai Tokerau with a world class cultural tourism destination.

“When people experience the level of detail and quality of craft that has gone into the building, I believe they will recognise that what has been created here is totally unique and quite remarkable. It is a destination that will bring immediate and continued economic benefit to the city and to the wider region” Ms Drumm said.

Hundertwasser is one of the 20th century’s most celebrated European artists. He lived for 24 years in the Bay of Islands and was a New Zealand citizen. He committed himself to the preservation of our natural surroundings.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery was created in collaboration with the Hundertwasser Non Profit Foundation in Vienna, which manages the artist's estate and legacy. Foundation head Joram Harel said the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery champions the notion of life being in harmony with the laws of nature.

“The tree tenants in the facades and the forest on the roof symbolize a gesture for a peace treaty with nature. Visitors of the Hundertwasser Art Centre will encounter and experience a celebration of art, beauty and individual creativity in harmony with nature,” Mr Harel said.

Chair of the Wairau Māori Art Gallery Charitable Trust, Elizabeth Ellis said the Wairau Māori Art Gallery has been created to profile the best of Māori art and provide New Zealand with its first public Māori art gallery solely dedicated to profiling Māori artists and curators.

Ticket prices have been set at $21 for adults and $10 for children under 16. A family pass for five people will be $45 and Whangārei locals $15.

Kathleen Drumm said the reduced price for local residents recognised the large community involvement in creating the building and the contribution by the local Council to the building’s foundations.

