Queenstown Music Festival Getting The Go Ahead

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 11:22 am
Press Release: Whakatipu Music Festival

Music fans will be delighted this Easter as Queenstown’s Whakatipu Music Festival gets the green light.

World-class New Zealand performers, a dozen emerging artists from across the country and local talents will take the stage at Queenstown’s Memorial Centre from April 15 - 18. Showcasing the best of classical, jazz and Taonga Pūoro performances, it’s a weekend not to be missed.

Executive Director Anne Rodda says the event fosters talent and provides opportunities for a broad range of musicians and those who are interested in the arts.

“It’s an exceptional event that’s an absolute treasure for Queenstown and Aotearoa,” she says.

“This unique platform for New Zealand musicians is also a sigh of relief. With events dwindling, it’s important now more than ever to be supporting artists and creative industries with opportunities like this.”

The festival is a unique combination of a stage with international reach for performers and an outstanding career development programme.

Young emerging classical musicians aged 18 to 28 receive guidance from leading artists to hone their professional skills and perform alongside each other, as do local musicians. The community benefits from free workshops in the week leading up to the festival and the event is delivered by a local workforce mentored by industry professionals.

Anne says extensive strategic planning has gone into the festival to ensure it can go ahead no matter what restrictions might be in play.

“The festival by nature is a sum of many parts which means it can proceed, safely and meaningfully even under any capacity restrictions,” says Anne.

The festival will support and stimulate the arts, cultural and events scene in the Queenstown region while offering much-needed work and economic support to this beleaguered community.

New Zealand superstar musicians Madeleine Pierard (Soprano), Robin Wilson (Violin), Bridget Douglas (Flute), Andrew Joyce (Cello) and Stephen de Pledge (Piano) will perform over the weekend. Joining them is Tararua, a contemporary quartet who combine Taonga Pūoro (Māori instruments) with waiata, karakia, pūrākau (story), and western instruments.

Bespoke recitals from emerging and professional artists will include performances of a new work specifically composed for festival participants. Local ensembles and musicians will play alongside visiting artists showcasing Queenstown’s talents.

Tickets go on sale to the public on March 18.

Head to the Whakatipu Music Festival website for more details and to pre-register for pre-sale tickets.

https://michaelhillviolincompetition.co.nz/whakatipu-music-festival/

The Wakatipu Music Festival would like to thank its sponsors and partners, Hill Family Foundation for Arts and Music, Queenstown Lakes District Council, Central Lakes Trust, CreativeNZ, Community Trust South, Craigs Investment Partners, Starkwhite, David Reid Homes, Nockie’s Palette Wines.

