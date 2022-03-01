Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Artist Alex Miln Unveils New Collection At Soul Gallery In Hamilton

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Soul Gallery


Award-winning Papamoa based artist Alex Miln, who was shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious The Miles Art Awards 2022 for his piece, ‘Bel Air’, a metaphor for the ‘American Dream’, has unveiled a collection of four new art pieces, now on show at Soul Gallery in Hamilton.

Pieces within the collection include ‘Shell Bay’, ‘Pegasus’, ‘Futura’ and ‘Miami’.

Shell Bay

Alex says about this piece, “Trends come and go and it's the same with holiday destinations. What might have been a hot destination in the 50s and 60s, has now been bypassed for something new that's perceived to be better. I like taking well known iconic brands (such as the iconic Shell Motor Oil shell) and reconfiguring it to give it a new life and meaning of its own.

Pegasus

Alex says about this piece, “The Pegasus Motor Spirit sign used to be a common sight on any major highway in America. The logo was adopted by Mobilegas as its official trademark in 1931. In 1968, Mobile adopted Pegasus service stations. The symbol is still used today by ExxonMobile, and vintage Pegasus signs are highly sought after by automobile enthusiasts, making it one of the most recognised logos in American petroleum history.

I am captivated by the Pegasus symbol as despite many American highways becoming obsolete to make way for modern interstates, the Pegasus, which remains in some places, is in some ways a symbol for despair as the old makes way for the new.

Futura

Alex says about this piece, “Futura is seen as a symbol of the future, innovation, hope and prosperity. But often things that are modern and new (such as a new interstate cutting through rural countryside) are not necessarily better, and with this change witnesses the springing up of generic, corporate hotels, which blight the landscape.”

Miami

Alex says about this piece, “I’ve always loved the way the exotic was interspersed amongst the un-exotic, such as the vast wilderness, a desert, or an uninhabited industrial wasteland. The Miami Motel was a place to seek refuge in the exotic, if only for a night.

Alex Miln said about his collection at Soul Gallery, “I’m thrilled to be able to show my work at Soul Gallery, which is renowned for showcasing the best of NZ made art and design. I hope that people enjoy the pieces I’ve created, and I’d like to think that I’m bringing a bit of Americana to Hamilton.”

Lisa Voigt, owner of Soul Gallery said, “We are delighted to have his work here and to be able to showcase it to the people of Waikato, while also promoting it to the world. As soon as I saw his work, I fell instantly in love with it, and I knew it would be the perfect fit for Soul Gallery.”

Alex is renowned for his complex and provocative 3D sculptural art pieces, many of which take over 1,000 hours to complete, and all of which combine a clever play on form, function and medium with a dash of satire, ensuring they capture one’s attention while being truly unique. Each art piece that Alex creates is made from plywood and aluminium, which he then paints using up to 13 layers of paint to create the illusion of an aged patina.

Notes to editors 

For more information or to arrange an interview with Alex, contact Ashley Miln at Rochester PR Group: Ashley.miln@rochesterprgroup.com / 0204-051-3769.

Soul Gallery is located at 300 Barton Street, Hamilton, NZ.

To download a selection of images visit: 

Dropbox 

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j3dox3jgcwvrjat/AABxipq1g1Nt1YqQC6cNTqa0a?dl=0

To view a selection of Alex’s other works, check out the images in the Dropbox link above or visit www.alexmiln.com. To purchase one of Alex’s artworks, contact Dylan Potocki at Potocki Paterson Art Gallery in Wellington: 022-694-3009.

Follow Alex on social media: 

Instagram: alexmiln_art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alexmilnartist/

Artist Bio 

Recent Art Awards 

2022- Finalist in the Miles Art Awards 2022

2021 - Finalist in the Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Award

2018 - Finalist in the Wallace Art Awards

2017 - Finalist in the Molly Morepeth Canaday Art Award

2017 - Finalist in the Wallace Art Awards

2016 - Double Finalist in the National Contemporary Art Awards

2016 - Supreme winner of the Miles Art Award

2015 - Finalist in the Wallace Art Awards

Public Collections 

“Genuine Miles”, Tauranga Art Gallery

“Sermon of Razor Wire”, Wallace Arts Trust

“Second Amendment”, Wallace Arts Trust

Solo & Group Exhibitions 

2020 - “Supa Cuba Dupa” Group Exhibition, Potocki Paterson Gallery, Wellington

2019 – No Vital Signs, Wellingon Exhibition, New Zealand Academy of Fine

1983 – Charlie Gray’s Last and First Café

Education: 

1972-1975 Northland College, Kaikohe, Northland

1976-1977 Auckland Society of Arts, Fine Arts Preliminary - Alistair Nesbitt-Smith and John Perry

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Soul Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 