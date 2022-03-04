Most WPKA Goldstar Karting Leaders Head For Round 2 In Wellington

Most of the competition leaders will venture to Wellington for the second round of the 62nd WPKA Goldstar Kart Series, set for KartSport Wellington’s facility of Gazley Raceway in Upper Hutt.

Despite the challenging covid climate, more than 130 karters from throughout the country will descend on Wellington for the second of three rounds of the stepping-stone series which is aimed at developing young talent from club to national level.

The remaining round is set for Hawkes Bay of 7 and 8 May which leads to the WPKA Championships in Manawatu on 4 and 5 June.

The Vortex Mini ROK class has drawn most entries with 29 karters on the grid, and while first round leader Levi McMillan has not ventured north, his fellow Christchurch karter Henry Fisher will race. Fisher is currently second on the points and won the Grand Prix in the opening round in Taranaki before Christmas.

There are 9 starters in the Rotax Max Heavy class with Palmerston North’s Ashley Higgins currently leading.

There are healthy entries in the Cadet ROK class, headed by current joint leaders in the Southland pair, Nixon Cripps and Braxton Kraayvanger who have made the long journey north.

Leader Ian Smith from the host Wellington club will be looking to enjoy another strong weekend in the Briggs LO206 class. Manawatu’s Scott Dalley, who won the Clubsport Grand Prix at Taranaki also leads the Clubsport 120 class.

National schools champion Jay Urwin (Waikato) leads the Junior Vortex ROK DVS class while Jacob Cranston has the lead in Senior Vortex ROK DVS.

In order to comply with the red light covid restrictions, the Cadet ROK, Vortex ROK DVS Junior, 125cc Rotax Max Light (14), Clubsport120, Briggs LO206 Light/Heavy classes will be contested on Saturday.

Sunday will see the Vortex Mini ROK, 125cc Rotax Max Junior, 125cc Rotax Max Heavy and Vortex ROK DVS Senior/Open classes in action.

In line with the current restrictions, no spectators are allowed to attend.

