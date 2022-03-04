Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Celebrates 75th Birthday With Special Streaming Event

Friday, 4 March 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: NZ Symphony Orchestra

Gemma New conducts the New Zealand Symphony. Orchestra Credit: Latitude Creative

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 75th birthday on Sunday 6 March with a special selection of videos and more for everyone to enjoy.

The NZSO performed for the first time to the public on 6 March 1947 in Wellington Town Hall. As part of the Orchestra’s year-long anniversary celebrations, it will mark 6 March 2022 by streaming archive footage, documentaries, family content and some of the NZSO’s favourite recent performances.

The videos and special content can be viewed from 12pm to 7.30pm on 6 March at live.nzso.co.nz and via the NZSO’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A selection of the videos will then be available to watch throughout the year.

The selection includes rare footage of one of the NZSO’s first performances, a behind the scenes look at its overseas tour and highlights from the Orchestra’s livestream performances.

Other streaming highlights include works from the NZSO National Youth Orchestra, Aotearoa New Zealand composer Gareth Farr and former NZSO Music Director and internationally renowned conductor Edo de Waart’s Masterworks Series.

Whānau Time is a collection of new and classic kiwi tales about swimming holes, cheeky farm animals, the magic of the forest and the stars of Matariki, read by famous New Zealanders with music performed by the NZSO.

Viewers can peek behind the curtain with the 1993 documentary In Bed with the Orchestra and excerpts from 2010’s The Grand Tour, featuring excerpts from Bizet’s Carmen and the full performance of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique performed at Victoria Hall Geneva.

Recent concerts include NZSO Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor Gemma New leading the Orchestra in a performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring in 2021.

The special streaming event will end with a poignant performance of Pōkarekare Ana.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 