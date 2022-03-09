Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ's Aldous Harding Shares New Song/video; ‘Fever’

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 7:43 am
Press Release: The Label

Today, Aldous Harding releases ‘Fever’, the follow up to first single 'Lawn' from her forthcoming new album Warm Chris. Accompanying the song’s swaggering piano-driven staccato is an official video created by Harding and Ōtautahi’s Martin Sagadin showcasing the many faces of one of New Zealand’s favourite performers.

For Warm Chris, the Aotearoa New Zealand musician reunited with producer John Parish, continuing a professional partnership that began in 2017 and has forged pivotal bodies of work (2017’s Party and the aforementioned Designer). All ten tracks were recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and the album includes contributions from H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn, John and Hopey Parish and Jason Williamson (Sleaford Mods).

Warm Chris will be available digitally and on CD and black vinyl gatefold formats only. For further information and pre-order details head to https://ffm.to/aldous-harding-warm-chris

To coincide with the release of Warm Chris, Aldous Harding will head back on the road for North America summer shows and has rescheduled UK and European shows as below. Aotearoa New Zealand shows are to be announced at a later date.

