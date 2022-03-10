Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

We’re Here To Raise A Toast

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Avacado Toast Awards

Introducing the latest and totally necessary culinary competition the coolest little capital has to offer – the Wellington Avocado Toast Awards (WATAs).

Yes, we’re being serious. We’re judging the best avo on toast this city has to offer.

Why? That’s a stupid question – there’s a competition for everything and good avocado toast needs to be recognised for what it is. Welly loves to put its food on a plate for the public to rate. This isn't about roasting the toasters, we’re here to celebrate the debate.

Our challenge is simple. Register your cafe or eatery and prove you’ve got the best toast in town. If nothing else, this is a simple way to promote the fact you make a bangin’ avo toast – we think people should be talking about this more, rather than trivial things like the rental crisis. But hey, that's just us.

“It’s long overdue that Wellington has an avocado toast award,” says Alex Matthews, a fellow avocado toast fanatic and WATAs founder. With millennials increasingly running this city, and with housing increasingly out of reach, having this base, essential comfort elevated to having its own award ceremony at least gives us something relevant to be distracted by.”

Of course, we are kicking things off now when avos are ripe for the picking. Register your participation and submit your avolicious creations by March 20. For more serious details about the competition, take a look at our rules.

The worst case scenario would be that we become responsible for another avocado drought, but that's not going to stop us tempting your tastebuds, challenging the best of Wellington to show off the best they have to offer.

And who are the privileged few that will select this best of the best? Random millennials. Because who else is better placed to judge an avo toast than the ones who go broke on avos? From March 20 to April 20, these tasting experts will taste your toast and will provide a written commentary on our website.

“Avo toast has become a staple of the Kiwi eating experience,” says Alex. “This new award ceremony, despite its tongue-and-cheek angle, is really about bringing New Zealanders together to celebrate our incredible creativity, passion for good food, and elevate our local industry.”

We weren’t joking when we said that the public will get the chance to rate the plate as well. That’s why this year, we will have two winners – one chosen by food-obsessed millennial judges, and the other by public voting. So, don’t forget to razzmatazz that Hass because every thumbs up matters.

And who are we to forget the honorary winner of 2021 – The Lab, Victoria Street.
Inspired by their top-tier toast, this competition is born out of curiosity – is there better toast out there? It’s a tough ask, but in the spirit of inspiring bigger, better and more smashing avocado experiences, the bar is set. Can The Lab hold onto the title two years running? Or will they be toppled? Test your toast.

Register and promote your toast at WATA.nz – it’s as simple as that. Voting is open from March 20 to April 20, 2022, with the winners announced later in May.

This is a non-profit initiative brought to you by our principal sponsors and resident avocado fans, Xequals, Obvious Brand Partners and The Spinoff.

If you’re reading this and are an avocado aficionado who wants to support this competition and raise awareness of avocado toast in Wellington, we’d love to hear from you.

Who knows what 2021 will be remembered for. Let 2022 be the year of avocado toast.

#WATA

Facebook Instagram Twitter

Voting process:

  • On the WATA website there will be a simple and easy mechanism for voting for your favourite supplier.
  • Finalised entries: March 20
  • Public voting will be available from March 20-April 20

Key asks:

  • Now until March 20:Encourage the hospitality industry to participate
  • March 20 - April 20: Encourage the public to taste and vote for their favourite avo toast creation

