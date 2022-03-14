Using Micro Moments To Fuel Macro Change

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Monday, 14 March 2022
Over recent years, the concept of microvolunteering has been making waves in the volunteering sector.

Described as bite-sized volunteer tasks that allow people to make a difference in their community in small chunks of time, microvolunteering is driven by the idea that huge impact can collectively be created when individuals unite together to do a little good.

This April, Kiwis from across the country will have the opportunity to experience the magic of microvolunteering for themselves, at New Zealand’s first-ever microvolunteering conference.

A joint collaboration between The Microvolunteering Collective and Volunteering New Zealand, the free virtual conference - 'Micro Moments for Macro Change', is designed to empower Kiwis to use their skills, strengths, and creativity to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Seven interactive activities will be on offer throughout the day, from writing postcards for lonely residents in local rest homes, to repurposing old clothing into tug toys for animals at the SPCA, and even a charitable bake-along, facilitated by Great Kiwi Bake-Off winner, Alby Hailes.

All activities will be delivered via Zoom between 10am and 8:30pm on April 14th, and individuals, community groups, and workplaces are encouraged to get involved and participate in any activities which capture their interest.

The Microvolunteering Collective's Founder, Chantelle Cobby, says there’s something for everyone.

“The beauty of microvolunteering is that anyone can get behind it. Microvolunteering breaks down the barriers that often prevent people from participating in traditional forms of volunteering, and provides a platform for those of all ages, experiences, backgrounds, and abilities, to serve their community. Our conference is no exception to that”.

Volunteering New Zealand Chief Executive Michelle Kitney adds, "Microvolunteering proves that anyone can be a volunteer. Many people giving a short burst of time and energy can achieve so much”.

Free tickets to the conference can be secured at https://events.humanitix.com/micro-moments-for-macro-change, and enquiries can be directed to chantellecobby98@gmail.com.

