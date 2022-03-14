Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Featherston Booktown Postpones The May Karukatea Festival Until June

Monday, 14 March 2022, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Featherston Booktown

The popular Featherston Booktown Karukatea Festival, originally scheduled to be held this year over 4 – 8 May, has been moved to 8 - 12 June.

The Featherston Booktown Board of Trustees made this decision at their Board meeting on Sunday 13 March.

While admitting being disappointed at the postponement, Operations Manager Mary Biggs, said that the decision is the right one.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard over the last year aiming for the Festival to be held in May – but, given the uncertainty of the Omicron environment and the need to put first the health and safety of the Featherston community, presenters, volunteers, audience members and other guests, we’ll now focus on making a stunning Featherston Booktown Festival happen in June,” she says.

“This year’s programme is amazing, building on the hugely successful Festival last year – which was our biggest yet. We want as many people as possible to experience this year’s Festival and we want them to be feel as comfortable and as excited as possible, enjoying all that makes the Featherston Booktown Festival distinctive – drawcard events, Aotearoa New Zealand’s stellar writers and presenters, innovative experiences focused on the artefact of the book, multiply booksellers and a welcoming and generous community.

“We look forward to revealing our stunning 2022 Programme on Thursday 28 April at the Featherston Sports Hub,” she says.

