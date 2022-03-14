What’s Streaming This March On Shudder In New Zealand

NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

The Seed – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 10th March

The horror comedy centers on Deidre (Lucy Martin), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur) and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge), lifelong friends that are finally getting some time away together, using an upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long, the situation devolves into a battle to the death.

Written and directed by Sam Walker.

The Bunker Game – A Shudder Exclusive

New Film Premieres 17th March

An actress in a Live Action Role Playing Game where the participants play the survivors of an atomic war sealed in an underground bunker finds herself trapped inside with other staff. As they begin to die in mysterious ways the group realizes that someone or something paranormal is playing a twisted game with them which quickly plunges into a terrifying fight for survival. The film stars Gaia Weiss, Lorenzo Richelmy, and Mark Ryder.

Written by Manuela Cacciamani, Francesca Forristal and Davide Orsini and directed by Roberto Zazzara.

The Spine of Night – A Shudder Exclusive

New Film Premieres 18th March

In The Spine of Night, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs. Features a stellar cast of voice talent including Richard E Grant, Lucy Lawless, Joe Manganiello and Patton Oswalt. Written and directed by Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King.

Night’s End – A Shudder Original

New Film Premieres 31st March

In Night’s End, an anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism which takes a horrific turn. Starring Geno Walker, Felonious Munk, Kate Arrington, and Michael Shannon. Written by Brett Neveu and directed by Jennifer Reeder.

NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY

1st March

ABCs of Death 2

Another 26-chapter anthology that showcases death in all its vicious wonder and brutal beauty.

Across the River

An ethologist works in the remote woods trapping animals and mounting cameras on them to monitor their behavior. The resulting recordings lead him to an isolated village, the site of an ancient curse, where he gets trapped due to heavy rain that raises the level of the river and floods his only way out.

Sputnik

The lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship incident hasn’t returned home alone – hiding inside his body is a dangerous creature.

2nd March

Death Drop Gorgeous

A dejected bartender and an aging drag queen try to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood.

8th March

Bunny the Killer Thing

Deep in the dark winter woods of Finland, a group of party-goers weekend of drunken debauchery turns deadly when their isolated cabin is attacked by a half human, half rabbit creature.

Byzantium

Residents of a coastal town learn, with deathly consequences, the secret shared by the two mysterious women who have sought shelter at a local resort.

15th March

Butchers

A family of sadistic butchers has dug into the back country and anyone who crosses their path is dead meat.

She Never Died

When a girl goes missing, a woman with a mysterious past tracks down the people responsible.

Torment

Two parents find themselves fighting to get their little boy back from a sadistic cult, who have stolen him and plan on dark ideas.

22nd March

Game of Death

Seven millennials play a board game where if they don't murder people, their heads will literally explode!

Satanic

Four friends on their way to Coachella stop off in Los Angeles to tour true-crime occult sites, only to encounter a mysterious young runaway who puts them on a terrifying path to ultimate horror.

Await Further Instructions

A family's Christmas takes a strange turn when they awake to find themselves trapped inside and begin receiving mysterious instructions through the television.

29th March

Gun Woman

A brilliant doctor on a quest for revenge buys a young woman and trains her to be the ultimate assassin, implanting gun parts in her body that she must later assemble and use to kill her target before she bleeds to death.

Personal Shopper

A high-fashion personal shopper to the stars, who is also a spiritual medium, attempts to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother.

The Cured

A disease that turns people into zombies has been cured. The once-infected zombies are discriminated against by society and their own families, which causes social issues to arise. This leads to militant government interference.

Minor Premise

Attempting to surpass his father's legacy, a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own experiment, pitting ten fragments of his consciousness against each other.

30th March

Etheria [Season 4]

Eight new stories by women directors about time warps, emotional-control apps, crime lords, and more!

