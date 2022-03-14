Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Whale Tales: Parnell Scavenger Hunt: Up To $3000 To Be Won

Monday, 14 March 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Parnell Business Association

If you’re looking for an unforgettable outdoor excursion, take part in Parnell’s scavenger hunt for your chance to win great prizes!

As part of the World Wildlife Foundation Whale Tales campaign, Parnell has eight Whale Tails on display; if you have not yet had time to see them all, then here’s your opportunity. We’ve created an exciting outdoor scavenger hunt around Parnell, with up to $3,000 worth of vouchers up for grabs. Using the Action Track App, our scavenger hunt will take you for a walk around our suburb, with key stops at our Whale Tail sculptures, outdoor spaces, and key historic landmarks. Complete trivia questions and photo challenges to earn points and enter the draw for daily spot prizes. You’ll have a nine day period from the 26th March to the 3rd April to complete the scavenger hunt at your own pace.

Prizes

Based on the number of points achieved, the first prize drawn will be for $1,000, and the second will receive $750 to spend at a Parnell business of your choice.

Some of the stops in our scavenger hunt include photo challenges, and whoever takes our favourite photo can choose a place in Parnell to spend $500.

There are also opportunities around our trail to enter the draw to win spot prizes, with winners being drawn daily, so you can have an opportunity to support some of our local cafés at this time.

With places to see and prizes to win, you’re sure to discover something new when you set out on our scavenger hunt. So come and make the most of the last summery days with a trip around Parnell like no other.

For more information: https://www.parnell.net.nz/whales-tales-in-parnell/parnell-scavenger-hunt/

