2022 ASB Polyfest Gets Underway In A Week

The ASB Polyfest is back at Manukau Sports Bowl next week from Wednesday, March 23 to Saturday, March 26, with schools and student performers excited to be part of this year’s historic livestream event.

ASB Polyfest 2022 will look and feel different from previous years, with the usual 100,000 plus crowds not present this year. The current Covid-19 red traffic light restrictions mean that participating cultural groups will perform in front of ASB Polyfest judges only, while family and friends are able to watch performances live online from home.

Polyfest Trust Chairperson, Robert Solomone, who is also the Principal of Alfriston College, says “this year’s festival is not about the size of the event, it’s about the opportunity for our students to participate and do so in a safe environment”.

Students will compete in speech, song and dance on the following stages - Cook Islands, Māori, Niue, Samoan, Tongan, and a Diversity stage which features cultures such as Chinese, Fijian, Tokelauan, Indian, Korean and Sri Lankan.

The ASB Polyfest, now its 47th year, is a celebration of youth performance, and a showcase of New Zealand’s diverse cultures.

This year’s festival theme is “FAMILY / Whānau” which Event Director - Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu believes - “will resonate with our ASB Polyfest community, schools and stakeholders. Although family can't join us in person at the festival this year, we hope they'll enjoy the free livestream from home”.

ASB Head of Community, Sponsorship and Events Mark Graham said the bank is proud to be marking 37 years of supporting ASB Polyfest.

“The festival is always a highlight on the calendar for us at ASB. We’re looking forward to once again supporting the students as they perform for their families and their schools in a week’s time. ASB Polyfest is our longest standing community partnership and we’re proud to have been part of the event for almost four decades,” said Graham.

This year’s festival gets underway at 10am next Wednesday, 23 March with the first day featuring an array of performances on the Unitec Diversity Stage from groups such as Fijian, Indian, Kiribati, Tahitian, Tibetian & Tuvaluan.

