Sony Is Proud To Present The Catchlight Film Festival For 2022. Entries Now Open!

Sony is proud to announce the opening of entries to their annual Catchlight Film Festival for 2022, formerly the Sony Film Festival.

Following the success of the 2021 Sony Film Festival, Sony presents Catchlight Film Festival to once again celebrate the best short-form filmmaking shot on Sony cameras across Australia and New Zealand. The festival aims to encourage filmmakers at all levels, from passionate amateurs to industry veterans, showcasing the exceptional talent and abilities of cinematographers and filmmakers who are using the Sony system to capture their stories. In 2022 we are excited to be able to shine a special spotlight on Student filmmakers, with a dedicated Student Fiction category.

“We were absolutely blown away by the quantity and quality of the films submitted in our inaugural Film Festival in 2021, and we are delighted to have an opportunity to showcase the work of our student filmmakers in 2022 with a dedicated category.” – Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging.

In 2022, Catchlight Film Festival includes four categories; Fiction (scripted), Non-Fiction (documentary), Student Fiction and Music Video, once again encouraging submissions from short filmmakers of all kinds. Building on Sony’s deep roots in the global film and television industry, and its technology leadership in digital imaging, Catchlight Film Festival aims to support the vibrant and flourishing filmmaking community in Australia and New Zealand.

COMPETITION DETAILS

Entries open at 2:00 PM NZT on Thursday, 17 March 2022 and close for submissions at 11:59PM NZT on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

Judging will commence on Monday, 20 June 2022, with all finalists notified from Monday, 18 July 2022.

PRIZES

In partnership with our sister companies Sony Pictures Releasing & Sony Music, each category-winning film will be awarded with a unique experience specific to that category as well as a prize package of Sony digital imaging products, supported by Sony Electronics.

Fiction Winner

Screening & VIP tickets for the Catchlight Film Festival opening night in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $6000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Up to 3 people from the production team will receive a Sony Pictures Professional Development/Mentoring Session with a Senior Executive at Sony Pictures Releasing and a prominent Australian Producer

Your placement will be included in the official Sony press release and you will receive official graphics and a trophy denoting your prize.

Non-Fiction Winner

Screening & VIP tickets for the Catchlight Film Festival opening night in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $6000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Up to 3 people from the production team will receive a Professional Development Session with a panel of industry professionals including the category judge.

Your placement will be included in the official Sony press release and you will receive official graphics and a trophy denoting your prize.

From left to right: Dearest Madeline - Peter Tautua, While the Cats Away… - Aaron Carrol, Women Take on Nepal – Tania Verbeeck



Music Video Winner



Screening & VIP tickets for the Catchlight Film Festival opening night in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $6000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

Up to 3 people from the production team will get the opportunity to work with the Sony Music team (and be credited on) visual content for a Sony Music emerging artist

Your placement will be included in the official Sony press release and you will receive official graphics and a trophy denoting your prize.

Student Fiction Winner

Screening & VIP tickets for the Catchlight Film Festival opening night in Sydney for up to 5 people from the production crew.

A film-maker’s prize package containing $6000 worth of Sony digital imaging products.

New in 2022, Sony is excited to welcome industry partners Atomos, Lemac and Videocraft as festival sponsors. Estelle McGechie shared “ATOMOS and Sony have a close partnership in which we create solutions for the next generation of filmmakers. We’re thrilled to be able to extend that relationship to support the Catchlight Film Festival, Presented by Sony. Our headquarters are in Melbourne, which makes it even more special that we can come together to recognize the very best short films from Australia and New Zealand.” Together, we are launching a set of special laurel awards that highlight exceptional cinematography, as well as the skilful use of Sony's native lens range. Each award is accompanied by a generous prize, supported by our partners.

.

SPECIAL LAURELS

Best Cinematography in Fiction, supported by Videocraft

A $1000 rental equipment package, courtesy of Videocraft

Best Cinematography in Non-Fiction, supported by Lemac

A $1000 rental equipment package, courtesy of Lemac

Best Cinematography in Music Video, supported by Lemac

A $1000 rental equipment package, courtesy of Lemac

Best Cinematography in Student Fiction, supported by Atomos

$2,500 worth of Atomos gear, courtesy of Atomos

Best Sony Lens Work

$3,000 worth of Sony lens/es

In celebration of our finalist films, Sony will be hosting a night of festivities in late August. More details will be announced closer to the date. To keep informed with the latest information on Catchlight Film Festival, see here.

© Scoop Media

