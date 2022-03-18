Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO Showcases Talented Young Musicians In Streaming Premiere

Friday, 18 March 2022, 1:38 pm
Press Release: NZSO

Two talented young musicians’ stunning debut performances with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra can now be enjoyed online from 18 March.

Pianist Benjamin Carter (Wellington College) and cellist Ingrid Kosaka (Christchurch Girls’ High School) performed with the NZSO as part of NZSO Young Artists Showcase in October last year.

The showcase featured young musicians and singer-songwriters from around the country and was to have been performed before a live audience at Wellington College. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions the showcase was instead filmed without an audience at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre.

The streamed performances from 18 March are the first opportunity for audiences to experience the two soloists with the NZSO, led by internationally renowned NZSO Music Director Emeritus James Judd.

Along with conducting the NZSO National Youth Orchestra, Maestro Judd has worked for years with many young musicians and youth orchestras in North America and Europe.

Ingrid is the cello soloist for a performance of Saint-Saëns’ revered Cello Concerto No. 1. Benjamin is the pianist for Grieg’s famous Piano Concerto in A Minor, one of the most popular piano concertos ever written.

Their NZSO performances can be viewed at live.nzso.co.nz.

NZSO Young Artists Showcase along included performances by singer-songwriters Molly Pawson from Hawke’s Bay, Gabi Summerfield from Otago and Cece McMillan from Palmerston North.

Each performed an original song with the NZSO, arranged for the Orchestra to perform by Wellington musician, arranger and composer Dan Hayles.

Their performances will be available to view online in the coming weeks.

 

NZ Young Artists Showcase

live.nzso.co.nz

JAMES JUDD Conductor

BENJAMIN CARTER Piano

INGRID KOSAKA Cello

GRIEG Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16 I. Allegro

SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 33 I. Allegro non troppo

