Dame Patsy Reddy Appointed Trustee Of The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Foundation

Former Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy, has been appointed a trustee of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Foundation.

She takes up her appointment on Friday 1 April 2022.

The NZSO Foundation is a charitable trust, established in 1996 as a separate entity from the NZSO. It provides support to the NZSO, thereby ensuring that the NZSO remains a symphony orchestra of international standard.

A former lawyer, Dame Patsy was Governor-General of New Zealand from 2016 to 2021.

Dame Patsy has had extensive experience in governance and consulting roles, both in the private and public sector. She has also had significant involvement in the governance of creative and charitable organisations, including as a trustee of the New Zealand International Festival of the Arts, the Victoria University Foundation, the Victoria University Art Collection Trust, the Spark Art Trust, the Wellington Jazz Festival Trust, the Symphony Orchestra Foundation (she was one of the founding trustees of the Foundation – which was established in 1996) and Sky City Community Trust. Dame Patsy was a founding Trustee and advisory board member for New Zealand Global Women and has chaired the Board of the New Zealand Film Commission and the Film Archive.

In 2014, Dame Patsy became a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM) for services to the arts and business and, in 2016, was made a Dame Grand Companion (GNZM) for services to the Nation.

Peter Rowe, Chair of the NZSO Foundation, said: “It is an incredible honour that Dame Patsy has agreed to become a trustee of the NZSO Foundation. She will add significant mana, expertise and experience to the valuable work of the Foundation.”

Dame Patsy Reddy said: “The NZSO has always been close David’s and my hearts. It is a national taonga and is world-class. I’m delighted to, once again, serve as a trustee of the Foundation and to have the opportunity to contribute to our wonderful Orchestra by helping build a sustainable future for it.”

