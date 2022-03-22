Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Acclaimed NZ Dark Electro Artist Robots In Love (Elenor Rayner) X Swedish Pop Artist JA/VI

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: UTM Music Group

‘Good Cocaine (Robots In Love remix)’ is the new single and remix collaboration from acclaimed New Zealand-based dark electro / industrial dance artist Robots In Love, alias Elenor Rayner (of Sobriquet, The Crystalline Effect, Snog, Soulscraper) with Swedish pop singer and producer JA/VI.

Out now from robotsinlove.bandcamp.com

Robots In Love began with a mind-meld between Elenor Rayner and an Atari computer. With the ability to combine intense emotion with pounding beats, Elenor creates beautifully sad music for the dancefloor: “You can cry and dance at the same time”, she says.

Although now based in Dunedin, New Zealand, Elenor first established a successful music career in Melbourne, Australia, and will be best known as one half of The Crystalline Effect with Pete Crane (Shiv'r), and as a former member of Soulscraper and Snog. As a solo artist and producer, she previously recorded her distinct brand of dark electronic and industrial dance music under the name of Sobriquet, alias Sobriquet Nation. She has toured the world, has credits on more than 50 albums, and has been named “up and coming artist of the month” by Rolling Stone Magazine and “artist of the month” by Juice Magazine.

JA/VI is a music producer and emo pop artist focused on writing heavy lyrics about mental health, to spread awareness based on her own experiences. Drawn in by the heartache of the original single’s vocal, the Robots In Love remix is a stomping dark dancefloor track.

“Usually, I alter the vocal a lot in the remixes I do,” Elenor says, “but I liked this one so much that I left it exactly the same.”

Live, Elenor is joined in Robots In Love by Pierre Van Horn on guitar, and by MC Sas and Cinnamon Sinalot on keyboards and bass guitar.

Recently, Elenor has been focusing on collaborations and remixes, including the brand-new remix of ‘Good Cocaine’ by JA/VI: released on Bandcamp today.

