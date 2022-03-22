Now Streaming: Milked - The Kiwi Documentary That Exposes The Whitewash Of NZ Dairy

Pictured: The latest MILKED billboard near the NZ Parliament buildings in Wellington. The same billboard has also been installed in Auckland, down the road from Fonterra HQ. Design inspired by the 'Got Milk?' campaign.

Image created by Menkay, a former dairy business owner.

MILKED, the award-winning kiwi film that exposes the whitewash of New Zealand’s multi-billion-dollar dairy industry, is now streaming globally for free via WaterBear, a video on demand platform dubbed “Netflix for Nature”.

Produced and directed by Coromandel-based filmmaker Amy Taylor of Ahimsa Films, the documentary feature follows young activist Chris Huriwai (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Porou, Te Ātiawa) as he travels around New Zealand, searching for the truth about how this source of national pride has become the nation’s biggest threat. MILKED chronicles how Aotearoa New Zealand has gone rapidly from a land with no cows to being the biggest exporter of dairy in the world, but the industry seems to be failing in every way possible.

Trailblazing musician and animal rights activist Moby recently joined the stellar line-up of MILKED’s Executive Producers Keegan Kuhn (Cowspiracy, What The Health), Suzy Amis Cameron (The Game Changers) and Tanglewood Foundation’s Peter Eastwood (Diet Fiction, Takeout). Moby says of the film: “MILKED reveals the devastation caused by the dairy industry, and the solutions.”

In keeping with the filmmaker’s objective of creating real-world positive change, the official MILKED website provides viewers and supporters with a number of ways they can take action by reducing dairy consumption, helping farmers to transition out of dairy and more.

In addition, on Sunday 27 March at 4pm NZT, MILKED is hosting a virtual panel discussion with some of the experts and interview subjects from the film including freshwater ecologist and science communicator Mike Joy, economist Peter Fraser, Greenpeace, SAFE, Dr Luke Wilson from Evidence Based Eating, animal rights campaigner Jessica Strathdee, Executive Producer Suzy Amis Cameron, and Producer/Director Amy Taylor. Moderated by Chris Huriwai, the panel will further address the question “what’s next?” and how we can transition our society into a more sustainable, dairy-free future. Tune in to the virtual panel on Sunday via our Facebook page.

