Sister Duo’s Fun New Lemony Song For Kids!

Children’s music duo, Leah, and Siu, of Loopy Tunes, are excited to release their latest waiata, “Let’s Make Lemonade” - a song to help tamariki turn those not-so-fun situations in life into something a little sweeter!

Leah and Siu are known for their bilingual Māori and Pasifika children’s music, and this is their first full English song release in a couple of years. It’s a fun, upbeat waiata with an awesome calypso vibe that will get the whole whānau having a kanikani together or at least head-nodding and finger-tapping along to it!

It was written by Siu during Aotearoa’s first lockdown, in 2020, when many whānau were all at home together, which, naturally, presented some ‘sour lemon’ moments – boredom, anxiety, misunderstandings between siblings, to name but a few! The waiata was born out of a desire to teach tamariki how to take those ‘sour lemon’ moments and make them into ‘sweet lemonade’ moments!

The sister duo are grateful to NZ On Air Music for funding this release, giving them the opportunity to work with fellow Kiwi Kids Music artist, Levity Beet, who produced the song. Levity has a flair for instrumentation and took the song to another level, incorporating ukulele, double bass, maracas and a guiro.

Out on all digital major music platforms, tamariki will love this poppy new waiata and will no doubt have it on daily replay!

Spotify Presave link for “Let’s Make Lemonade”: https://bfan.link/loopytuneslemonade

Release date: Friday, 1 April, 2022

Written by Siu Williams-Lemi

Produced by Levity Beet Music

Mixed by Jules Evans and mastered by Chris Chetland

Performed by Leah and Siu of Loopy Tunes

Full artist bio here: www.loopytunespreschoolmusic.com/bio/

Website: www.loopytunespreschoolmusic.com/links/

