Beloved Rangatira, Coach Kenny McFadden No More
Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: NZ Basketball Academy
Tēnā tatou katoa
On behalf of the New Zealand
Basketball Academy, it is with our deepest, deepest sadness,
that we acknowledge the passing of our coach, mentor,
friend, and inspiration to many, Kenny
McFadden.
Funeral arrangements are underway, and
details for those wanting to pay their respects will be
posted as soon as we have them, on the New Zealand
Basketball Academy facebook page, website, and
Instagram.
