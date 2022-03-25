Beloved Rangatira, Coach Kenny McFadden No More



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert's novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve's film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility.



Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute



Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.

More>>



Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King.




