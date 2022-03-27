Second Win Of Weekend For Connor Adam As Class Title Battles Heat Up In Rodin Cars Super GT

Connor Adam has taken another win in the Porsche class of the Rodin Cars Super GT Series at Taupo International Motorsport Park today, with Stephen Harrison taking the win in the GT4 class aboard his Aston Martin Vantage.

The Porsche class podium was rounded out by Sean Kirkpatrick in second, with Paul Kelly in third.

The GT4 podium was rounded out by Wayne Leach in his Ferrari 458 with Nigel Cromie in third aboard his McLaren 570.

At the start of the 30-minute encounter, pole-sitter Rob Steele lead the field away from series leader Martin Dippie and Paul Kelly.

Leach lead the first of GT4 contenders, while behind, yesterday’s race winner Connor Adam, was hounding the back of the Martin Dippie Porsche.

With the pitlane window opening on Lap 7, Paul Kelly was the first to dive in and make his stop followed by Dippie – both teams making tyre pressure adjustments.

Steele pitted on lap 9, followed by the majority of the field.

With pit stops finished, and the field sorting itself out, Connor Adam found himself leading the race with Kirkpatrick in second.

Harrison leading the GT4 class from Grant Aitken.

A hard charging Paul Kelly tore through the field, landing himself in a podium position, with pole-sitter Steele ending up further down the order – fourth in class.

For Connor Adam, the youngster picked up his second win of the weekend.

“The car was hooked up from about lap three or four, once the tyres were up to temperature. The team set up the car really well, let me have a car that could look after the tyres, but still get pace out of it,” said Adam.

“Still another race to go, so we’ll see if we can win that one.”

For Stephen Harrison, he closed the points gap on GT4 points leader, Nigel Cromie.

“Game on – there was a fair bit of pressure out there, looks like with the points it’s back to where we started at the start of the weekend, so it’s all on for the final race,” said Harrison.

“It’s very exciting, the Race Lab guys have done a great job, the car is really reliable. Looking forward to the one hour this afternoon.”

With the final race of the season remaining this afternoon – the one-hour feature race – the two-class titles will be decided.

In GT4, Nigel Cromie leads on 468 points, with Harrison only eight points behind on 460.

In the Porsche class, three drivers are eligible to take the win. Martin Dippie leads on 418 points, Steele in second on 402, with Paul Kelly third on 355.

The final race of the weekend sees the Kirkpatrick/Webb Porsche starting from pole in the Porsche Class with Steele alongside.

In GT4, Wayne Leach will have the pole, followed by Jono McFarlane and Nigel Cromie.

