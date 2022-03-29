Auckland Theatre Company Launches Resident Company Of Youth Artists

Auckland Theatre Company has announced the creation of a new Youth Company, to nurture and grow Aotearoa’s next generation of theatre makers aged 16-25. This initiative from Auckland’s largest professional theatre company will bring together the outstanding work the Company has undertaken in youth arts over many years, into a free, year-long training and performance programme for aspiring actors, directors, designers, writers, and theatre artists looking for in depth training and practical opportunities to develop their craft.

Thirty young people selected from a series of upcoming Open Day auditions across Tāmaki Makaurau will become embedded in the life of a working theatre company. Company members will have the opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners and also be involved in the creation and performance of two world premieres.

The Youth Company programme is led by four exciting artists; Keagan Carr Fransch, Matthew Kereama (Ngāti Raukawa), Gabrielle Solomona and Sam Phillips.

Auckland Theatre Company Artistic Director & CEO Jonathan Bielski says, “Our Youth Company is a rigorous learning environment, building confident and skilled young artists, setting them up for tertiary training and careers in the theatre. It aims to be a joyful, playful, inclusive, welcoming and supported place to learn and grow.”

The ATC Youth Company aims to represent Tāmaki Makaurau across leadership, tutors and participants. The programme is open, inclusive and accessible to young people across skill levels, backgrounds, and access needs. Rangatahi Māori, Pacific, rainbow, and disabled young people are especially encouraged to apply.

Auckland Theatre Company is grateful for the generous support of the Youth Company Supporters Group whose philanthropic investment makes this initiative possible.

Applications for Open Day auditions are open now at www.atc.co.nz/participation/youth-company and auditions will take place once Auckland is in Orange.

Teachers, community leaders and whānau are welcome to nominate rangatahi by emailing sam@atc.co.nz

© Scoop Media

