Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Theatre Company Launches Resident Company Of Youth Artists

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 7:03 am
Press Release: Auckland Theatre Company

Auckland Theatre Company has announced the creation of a new Youth Company, to nurture and grow Aotearoa’s next generation of theatre makers aged 16-25. This initiative from Auckland’s largest professional theatre company will bring together the outstanding work the Company has undertaken in youth arts over many years, into a free, year-long training and performance programme for aspiring actors, directors, designers, writers, and theatre artists looking for in depth training and practical opportunities to develop their craft.

Thirty young people selected from a series of upcoming Open Day auditions across Tāmaki Makaurau will become embedded in the life of a working theatre company. Company members will have the opportunity to learn from experienced practitioners and also be involved in the creation and performance of two world premieres.

The Youth Company programme is led by four exciting artists; Keagan Carr Fransch, Matthew Kereama (Ngāti Raukawa), Gabrielle Solomona and Sam Phillips.

Auckland Theatre Company Artistic Director & CEO Jonathan Bielski says, “Our Youth Company is a rigorous learning environment, building confident and skilled young artists, setting them up for tertiary training and careers in the theatre. It aims to be a joyful, playful, inclusive, welcoming and supported place to learn and grow.”

The ATC Youth Company aims to represent Tāmaki Makaurau across leadership, tutors and participants. The programme is open, inclusive and accessible to young people across skill levels, backgrounds, and access needs. Rangatahi Māori, Pacific, rainbow, and disabled young people are especially encouraged to apply.

Auckland Theatre Company is grateful for the generous support of the Youth Company Supporters Group whose philanthropic investment makes this initiative possible.

Applications for Open Day auditions are open now at www.atc.co.nz/participation/youth-company and auditions will take place once Auckland is in Orange.

Teachers, community leaders and whānau are welcome to nominate rangatahi by emailing sam@atc.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in.


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 