Eponymous Band, Pixies Announce New Zealand Tour December 2022

PIXIES one of the most influential alternative rock bands of all time, return to New Zealand in December for shows in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm Tuesday, April 5.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during an exclusive 48 hour presale, starting at 12pm Friday, April 1. Head to vodafone.co.nz/music.

Following rave reviews of their 2020 Auckland concert at Spark Arena, Pixies reprise their Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa show in Wellington and Christchurch, while in Auckland they will perform a special show comprising major hits and fan favourites from their extensive catalogue, Pixies said;

“We are thrilled to be able to announce our return to New Zealand in December following the untimely postponement of some of these shows back in 2020.

We will be returning to play two different sets across the tour:

Performing Come on Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in their entirety - in Wellington and Christchurch. A brand new set featuring songs from across our catalogue, including some oldies and some brand new tracks in Auckland.

La la love you!”

Pixies’ debut releases - the electrifying 1987 EP Come On Pilgrim and 1988’s debut full-length album, Surfer Rosa - brought rise to a new genre and defined contemporary music for a generation.

At the Wellington and Christchurch shows both seminal albums will be performed in full. Surfer Rosa is a record made up of rage, religion, gore, incest and superheroes named Tony - a debut album so good that it's been revered as a masterpiece. Produced by Steve Albini, it includes early Pixies classics such as "Bone Machine", "Gigantic", "Vamos" and "Where Is My Mind?". Come On Pilgrim features eight songs from the band's first-ever studio session, produced by Gary Smith and recorded at his Fort Apache Studio near Boston.

March 2020 reviews of Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa live at their Spark Arena, Auckland show:

The ire and fire of the records showcased here justify their place in the select group of truly influential rock bands - NZ Herald

Still vital. Still visceral. Long live the Pixies - Ambient Light

Last night’s concert was that special rarity in nostalgia-performance; not a revival, but an authentic recreation, and one which included something for everyone, while offering a collection of moments which would mean everything to all of us – 13th Floor

Formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1986, Pixies are often acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering alternative band of the late 80s, garnering extraordinary critical and popular acclaim. After five genre-defining studio albums, Pixies disbanded in 1993. The tide turned in 2004 - the band reunited and began touring, playing to sell-out crowds around the world.

Pixies released their eighth studio album, Beneath The Eyrie, in 2019 (through Infectious/BMG) and in January of this year they released their box set Live In Brixton from their immortal four-night, sold-out run at The Brixton Academy in 2004.

THE PIXIES

NEW ZEALAND TOUR, DECEMBER 2022

OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 14

TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY, APRIL 5 AT 2PM

Live Nation Pre-sale: 1pm Monday, April 4 until 1pm Tuesday, April 5

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: & livenation.co.nz

