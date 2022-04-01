Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fox Ready For Millbrook Classic Challenge

Friday, 1 April 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: Millbrook

Ahead of the first round of the Millbrook Classic, both the players and tournament organisers are excited to see how the best of New Zealand’s domestic professionals will take on the new Millbrook Resort Coronet layout.

While the professionals will know the original nine holes on the Coronet course, having played it as part of the New Zealand Open since 2014, the new Mill Farm 9-holes, incorporating holes 6-14 (which were opened to the public earlier this year) will be a new challenge for everyone in the field including two-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox.

Speaking about the Millbrook Classic and the challenge ahead, Ryan Fox, who represented New Zealand for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics late last year, is looking forward to tackling the new course.

“Having two championship 18-hole courses at one facility is a great coup for Millbrook Resort and the Queenstown region. After talking with some of the other players in the field, we are all looking forward to seeing how the course plays ahead of next year’s New Zealand Open,”.

Tournament Director Michael Glading believes that Fox will have some stiff competition from the New Zealand based professionals who will all be up for the challenge of competing against a two-time DP World Tour winner.

“Ryan is one of the best-golfing talents we have produced here in New Zealand, and he is proving this with his performances on the DP World Tour. He is an inspiration for all aspiring players across the country,”.

“The talent of the field here for the Millbrook Classic shows the depth of golf here in New Zealand. With names like Josh Geary, Ben Campbell, Luke Toomey, and Tae Koh, we are sure to see some really strong competition for the tournament,” says Glading.

The Millbrook Classic tees off on Saturday, April 2, at 10 am at Millbrook Resort. Live scoring will be available via www.golf.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Millbrook on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in.


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 