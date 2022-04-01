Fox Ready For Millbrook Classic Challenge

Ahead of the first round of the Millbrook Classic, both the players and tournament organisers are excited to see how the best of New Zealand’s domestic professionals will take on the new Millbrook Resort Coronet layout.

While the professionals will know the original nine holes on the Coronet course, having played it as part of the New Zealand Open since 2014, the new Mill Farm 9-holes, incorporating holes 6-14 (which were opened to the public earlier this year) will be a new challenge for everyone in the field including two-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox.

Speaking about the Millbrook Classic and the challenge ahead, Ryan Fox, who represented New Zealand for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics late last year, is looking forward to tackling the new course.

“Having two championship 18-hole courses at one facility is a great coup for Millbrook Resort and the Queenstown region. After talking with some of the other players in the field, we are all looking forward to seeing how the course plays ahead of next year’s New Zealand Open,”.

Tournament Director Michael Glading believes that Fox will have some stiff competition from the New Zealand based professionals who will all be up for the challenge of competing against a two-time DP World Tour winner.

“Ryan is one of the best-golfing talents we have produced here in New Zealand, and he is proving this with his performances on the DP World Tour. He is an inspiration for all aspiring players across the country,”.

“The talent of the field here for the Millbrook Classic shows the depth of golf here in New Zealand. With names like Josh Geary, Ben Campbell, Luke Toomey, and Tae Koh, we are sure to see some really strong competition for the tournament,” says Glading.

The Millbrook Classic tees off on Saturday, April 2, at 10 am at Millbrook Resort. Live scoring will be available via www.golf.co.nz.

