Mouthful Is Making The Miniature Comedy Festival Bigger

Mouthful launches Boosted campaign to help bring Miniature Comedy Festival back to the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau this summer.

After an initial sold-out run on Karangahape Road in 2021, Mouthful is crowdfunding to make this festival accessible to a broader audience.

This fast-paced three-day festival began as a way to showcase the active and ever-changing comedy community in Tāmaki Makaurau. Mouthful, the pseudonym of local producer Conor Dunbar, plans to continue that effort.

Conor Dunbar is determined to ensure performers are paid their worth, crew are paid a living wage, and ticket prices are kept at an affordable rate. With that in mind, Mouthful has launched a Boosted campaign to raise funds to support them in sticking to that ethos.

Shares Conor, "It’ll cost us roughly $15,000 to put on this festival, and we want to raise $4000 with the help of our fantastic audience. Live performers have experienced a loss of income and opportunity during the pandemic. With this in mind, Mouthful has set out to pack as many paid opportunities as possible into three action-packed nights again this summer."

"With the help of this campaign, we can take Miniature Comedy Festival outside Auckland Central, making it accessible to a broader audience. We're looking for a space where we can program concurrent shows, creating more space for performers to present their work."

WHAT'S THE BOOSTED FUNDING FOR?

With the help of donations, Mouthful can:

Keep ticket prices low. Conor doesn't want price to be a barrier to experiencing local art. If they reach their funding goal, all tickets will be under $20.

Pay performers their worth. Artists deserve fair pay for their mahi. Your donations help us pay performers at or above industry standards.

Pay crew a living wage. Mouthful shows wouldn't be possible without an outstanding crew. With enough donations, the festival can continue to pay a living wage.

Mouthful is determined to deliver a festival that celebrates and reflects the quality and variety of comedy in Aotearoa. Miniature Comedy Festival is coming to Tāmaki Makaurau this summer with thanks to Auckland Council Arts Comeback Fund, Boosted, and you!

And Learn more about Mouthful and Miniature Comedy Festival on the Boosted page, their Website or follow Mouthful on Facebook and Instagram.

