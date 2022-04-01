Luke Buda & Fables Join French For Rabbits On The 'The Overflow' Tour This April

New Zealand dream-pop luminaries French For Rabbits are thrilled to announce special guests Luke Buda and Fables on their 2022 Taite Music Prize nominated third LP, The Overflow national tour. Tickets to these exceptional shows are on sale now.

French For Rabbits are joined by the gentle and heartfelt indie-folk songstress Fables for their New Plymouth, Hamilton and Auckland shows.

Double Taite's On Tour! Co-founder of The Phoenix Foundation, Luke Buda is also a 2022 Taite Music Prize nominee for his third solo album BUDA. Luke will be performing with Anita Clark (Motte) on violin, keys and harmonies and joining the tour for the Dunedin, Christchurch, and Wellington shows.

French For Rabbits - The Overflow tour

Thursday, April 7th • New Plymouth @ 4th Wall*

Friday, April 8th • Hamilton @ Never+

Saturday, April 9th • Auckland @ Tuning Fork^

Thursday, April 28th • Dunedin @ Dive (early show, 6 pm doors)+

Friday, April 29th • Christchurch @ 12 Bar+

Saturday, April 30th • Wellington @ OSP+

^ Auckland tickets available from Moshtix

+Tickets on-sale from undertheradar.co.nz

*4th Wall tickets onsale from 4th Wall Theatre

(In the event of a show cancellation or postponement, ticket holders will be contacted directly and a full refund available at the point of purchase)

French for Rabbits have dedicated nearly a decade to creating warmly detailed and expansive music together. They emerged from a vibrant local folk scene alongside Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding and Tiny Ruins.

Led by songwriter and producer Brooke Singer, the project came to life when she started working with guitarist John Fitzgerald in the coastal township of Waikuku Beach back in 2012. His minimalist, shimmering guitar lines proved to be the backbone of their early work, and over the years the band has expanded to include multi-instrumentalists Ben Lemi and Penelope Esplin alongside drummer Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa.

Together they’ve toured in the US and Europe, opening for acts such as Lorde, Agnes Obel and performed at SXSW, Iceland Airwaves, WOMAD and in a castle for a fan’s wedding in Switzerland.

Their 2021 release The Overflow breaks into sophisticated but introspective pop territory following their elegantly stated second LP, The Weight of Melted Snow (2017), their 2014 break-out Spirits, and the 2012 New Zealand Music Award-nominated EP Claimed by the Sea.

On The Overflow, the group offer up their most compelling, vibrant work, receiving critical acclaim from national and international music reviewers and audiences alike.

The album was recorded with NZ producer/musician Jol Mulholland (Tami Neilson, Neil Finn, Delaney Davidson, Troy Kingi) in Wellington at The Surgery and in Auckland at The Lab, with mastering by Carl Saff in Chicago.

