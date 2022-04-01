Endurance Finals Go Live On Sky TV

The Golden Homes New Zealand Endurance Championship finals at Hampton Downs will be broadcast live on Sky TV and backed up with an extended highlights package on TV3.

With the entry deadline looming this weekend, the news is expected to bring a few more entries to the fields for the Three Hour and One Hour as well as the non-championship Two Hour club level race.

The majority of the budget was from The Heart of Racing’s commitment to televise the national final in 2021, but that did not occur thanks to the pandemic restrictions and the budget was brought forward to 2022.

The budget shortfall for televising the event in 2022 was made up by several competitors contesting the event through associate sponsorship via their own companies. The TV package is great news for fans of both GT endurance racing cars and NZ-built and engineered racers and great news for competitors.

"There is racing all day and there are some big names as well as great cars," said promoter Geoff Short. "With the weekend being the most significant motorsport weekend since the pandemic restrictions were eased, we are hoping to see fans back at the track, but for those not able to attend we've got the next best thing with a live broadcast.

"It's been a late announcement because we've had to find some additional sponsorship in what are challenging times but we must thank all of those who have supported televising the Three Hour and One Hour races. We are sure those companies will get some great exposure from their involvement.

"The finals represent a rare opportunity for drivers to race on the longer international circuit, but it’s not often that TV viewers get to see racing on it either, so this is great news. The highlights package on terrestrial TV is icing on the cake."

The International Circuit at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park plays host to the event on Saturday April 9th and the entries in all three events are strong. Both the Golden Homes New Zealand One Hour title as well as the prestigious Golden Homes Three Hour title will be decided and although not a New Zealand title, a national Two Hour champion for 2022 will also be crowned.

The rarely used international layout at the North Waikato track means up to 58 cars can run on the circuit at once, and the action on track is going to be non-stop.

The weekend also marks the start of the endurance ‘season’ with the North Island endurance season beginning three weeks afterwards with an event every three weeks.

It’s not too late to enter either, with the deadline for entries this coming Sunday evening. To enter or buy tickets to come along, use the links below:

ONE HOUR

https://forms.gle/tNm2eghgij5RhfvF6

TWO HOUR

https://forms.gle/W8aWJNP33jYRzeVW7

THREE HOUR

https://forms.gle/HrMe6KHbmAjBSuUE

TICKETS

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/new-zealand-endurance-championship-finale/te-kauwhata/tickets



2022 North Island Endurance Racing Calendar:

Golden Homes NZ Endurance Final - Hampton Downs Int - 8-9 April 2022

NIERDC R1 - Pukekohe - 7-8 May 2022

NIERDC R2 - Taupo - 27-28 May 2022

NIERDC R3 - Hampton Downs - 17-18 June 2022

© Scoop Media

