Kairākau Ii: This Time It’s For Real – On Māori Television!

Blood, revenge, love, honour and death engulf the iwi of three prominent chiefs from neighbouring tribes, who are forced into doing whatever it takes to maintain their mana and keep their people safe.

Series two of the historical drama series, KAIRĀKAU II premieres on 7 April 2022 at 9.00 PM – on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.

Lara Northcroft, Producer and owner of Velvet Stone Media, describes KAIRĀKAU II as a place where our ancient heroes are re-discovered, re-examined and re-imagined.

“There is some creative licence involved, but KAIRĀKAU II brings passion and colour to the history books, and breathes life into our own superheroes, whom our children can learn about and admire,” says Lara Northcroft.

“In this series some of our greatest warriors are placed in their wider context, and their stories given full dimension; where their proverbs are spoken, and their dying words whispered; where their actions are remembered, and their deaths immortalised; where their legends are personalised, and their motivations understood.”

Set in pre-colonial Aotearoa, the famous Battle of Pukekaikāhu was led by Tūhoe rangatira, Te Purewa, and tohunga Uhia, with many neighbouring tribes involved. During the battle many Rangitihi and Tūhourangi rangatira were killed including Tionga, Te Rangikātukua, Te Wahakaikapua, and Te Hurinui, all of whom are depicted in the series.

Multiple directors worked on KAIRĀKAU II, including Richard Curtis (Ep1 & 5), Julian Arahanga (Ep 2), Becs Arahanga (Ep 3) and Rangi Rangitukunoa (Eps 4 &6), and all of whom were honoured to be part of a project that brought iwi together.

“I am excited to be involved in this action-packed drama series sharing the historical exploits of some of our greatest warriors”, says Richard Curtis.

Julian Arahanga described the experience as “an amazing achievement in uniting multiple iwi for a common goal and paving the way forward for Māori storytelling.”

“KAIRĀKAU is the kind of excellence that can be created when Māori are given sovereignty over their own storytelling,” says Becs Arahanga.

“Telling unique authentic Maori stories is a passion, inviting the world to see it through our eyes is not a career but a privilege and dream, KAIRÅKAU is that for me,” says Rangi Rangitukunoa.

KAIRĀKAU II is the result of many months of determination to produce a series that not only highlights Māori heroes of the past but also showcases the beauty of the Bay of Plenty region.

KAIRĀKAU II was funded by Te Māngai Pāho and premieres on 7 April 2022 at 9.00 PM on Whakaata Māori and Maori+.

Core Cast

· Tioreore Ngatai – Melbourne, Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe - (Ruamahu)

· Wetini Mitai-Ngatai – Te Arawa, Whakatōhea (Te Ramaapakura)

· Tamahou McGarvey – Tūhoe, Ngāti Whakaue, Te Whakatōhea (Te Purewa)

· Tomika Whiu – Ngapuhi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngaiterangi, Ngāti Maniapoto (Tionga)

· Mātia Mitai-Ngatai – Te Arawa, Mātaatua (Te Ao)

*All cast are available for interviews

Support Cast

· Kiri Danielle - Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Raukawa ki te tonga. (Te Wewete)

· Poroaki McDonald - Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Kauwhata,

· Rangitāne, Ngā Rauru, Tuhoe, Ngāti Rehua (Matakōreko)

· Taumata Soloman – Tūhoe (Mokonuiārangi)

· Kemara Kennedy (Te Rangikātukua)

· Tamahore Rangi – Tūhoe (Tamahore)

· Maaka Te Moana – Tūhoe (Uhia)

· Hare Woods – Tūhoe, Te Arawa (Tūmatawhero)

Crew

· Producer: Lara Northcroft

· Creators: Rangi Rangitukunoa and Tearepa Kahi

· Directors: Richard Curtis, Julian Arahanga, Becs Arahanga, Rangi Rangitukunoa

· Line Producers: Elise Francis, Nicola Smith

· Kaitaunaki Reo: Dr Anaha Hiini, Dr Haturini McGarvey

· Iwi Producers: Dr Haturini McGarvey, Pouroto Ngaropo, Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi,

· Wetini Mitai-Ngatai

