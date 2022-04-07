Guns N' Roses Tour Update

Now that New Zealand’s borders are open to incoming artists…now that the restrictions on outdoor gatherings are removed…and now that our stadiums are all open…we are delighted to be able to officially celebrate that stadium rock is indeed finally back, and Guns N’ Roses are coming!

The classic line up of Axl, Slash and Duff are at long last on their way, saying “Light is at the end of the tunnel, and we look forward to getting back on stage later this year in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. We cannot Fn wait!”

Paul Dainty AM, President of TEG DAINY comments “This is a very important moment in time for shows in New Zealand and for international touring artists – the path is well and truly clear, now fans can purchase tickets with certainty and peace of mind. It is fitting that one of the greatest live rock bands of all time will be amongst the first into New Zealand, with their massive all-new stadium show that they’re touring around the world. It is going to make for the best ending to a year we could have hoped for.”

To celebrate all of this, brand new tickets have just been released by Ticketek at new fan-friendly prices from $80 +BF to encourage everyone to join the party. These will be the biggest stadium rock nights of the year, with one of the biggest bands on the planet!

It's been five years since GNR played to a jubilant 50,000 crowd in Western Springs on a glorious summer evening in 2017, and after COVID forced borders to close and world tours to be rescheduled. These two Guns N’ Roses concerts will be NZ’s largest outdoor rock shows of the last three years!

Following their North American tour to huge response as audiences lap up an EPIC THREE HOUR show, GNR head on to perform stadium concerts in Europe, and South America. Excitingly, New Zealand fans will be witness to the grand tour finale concerts, when GNR take to the stage for their penultimate show at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, before becoming the first ever international act to perform at Auckland’s iconic Eden Park, rounding off the tour in ground-breaking style.

TO CELEBRATE, WE HAVE A NEW RELEASE OF TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM JUST $89.00* + BF

GUNS N’ ROSES…STADIUM ROCK IS BACK!

NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Thursday 8 December – Sky Stadium, Wellington. Ticketek.co.nz

Ticketek.co.nz Saturday 10 December – Eden Park, Auckland. Ticketek.co.nz

Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information

